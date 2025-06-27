Vigilance needed

AS the month of Muharram begins, the state as well as ulema and community leaders, have a responsibility to ensure that the mourning period passes off peacefully. In particular, the state must remain constantly alert in order to neutralise any threat from terrorist groups, while preachers from the two major sects have a special obligation to ensure that the pulpit is not misused at this sensitive time.

Over the last few years, there have been a few isolated incidents, but thankfully, no major large-scale sectarian disturbances. However, this does not mean that the state should let down its guard, as violent outfits, as well as others who want to sabotage communal harmony, will look for any loophole to carry out their nefarious activities.

As far as security measures are concerned, provincial administrations usually deploy police and paramilitary forces around mosques, imambargahs and the routes of mourning processions to ensure peace.

Where needed, the military is also called in. While several cities and towns have witnessed communal disturbances in the past, KP’s Kurram tribal district needs particular attention.

Last year, Kurram was rocked by vicious tribal-cum-sectarian violence, and the state cannot afford to take any chances. Matters were only brought under control through a peace deal in January.

However, the situation remains fragile, especially with reports of IS-K penetration in the area. Tribal elders and clerics from both sects need to redouble efforts to maintain peace during Muharram and Safar, while the security forces must act swiftly if matters spin out of control in this sensitive part of the country.

While the state engages with clerics every year to ensure that no hate speech is used during religious gatherings, it must also keep a vigilant eye on social media. The unfortunate fact is that many online platforms are abused by hatemongers and troublemakers to incite violence, especially during sensitive periods like Muharram.

In fact, top law-enforcement officials, including the Sindh police chief, have expressed apprehensions that a “third force” has become active and may try to incite sectarian hatred online. All relevant LEAs must therefore keep monitoring cyberspace to ensure that malign actors are not able to use social media to spread communally divisive material.

There must be zero tolerance for hate speech both in the real and virtual worlds, especially as incendiary material online has the capacity to spark real-world violence.

Pakistan has witnessed numerous ugly bouts of sectarian violence over the decades. We need to put this dark history behind us and create an atmosphere free of hate, where all denominations can observe their religious rites in an environment of freedom and safety. Both the state and civil society need to put in greater effort to make this happen.

Published in Dawn, June 27th, 2025