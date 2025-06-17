Coalition under strain as differences over budget intensify

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N’s two main partners in the ruling coalition, on Monday, blasted the federal budget for the next financial year, saying that it would be challenging for them to support it in its present form.

Taking part in a lackluster debate on the federal budget for the next financial year in the National Assembly, PPP and MQM-Pakistan lawmakers expressed resentment over a number of steps proposed by the government to expand the tax net, while accusing the Centre of “totally neglecting” Sindh, particularly Karachi.

Most members belonging to the two Sindh-based parties lamented the federal government’s proposed move to give arbitrary powers to the FBR to take action against potential tax evaders, small businessmen and those failing to file their annual income returns, generally known as “non-filers”.

They also protested the “step-motherly treatment” with Sindh province by not announcing any development plan for the province, besides making meager all­o­c­ation for the under-construction Sukkur-Hydera­bad Motorway section.

Some PPP lawmakers say they won’t vote for budget; Khursheed, Naveed meet Dar on sidelines of session to relay concerns

They lamented the proposed move to impose 18 per cent tax on solar panels and asked the government to withdraw it.

Interestingly, some PPP members declared in categorical terms that they would not vote for the present budget, whereas some others, after harshly criticising the budget, stated that perhaps they would ultimately have to vote for it in line with the party policy, otherwise the whole set-up could crumble.

When the PPP lawmakers were delivering speec­hes in the National Asse­mbly, a two-member party delegation comprising Syed Khursheed Shah and Syed Naveed Qamar was conveying the party’s reservations to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in a meeting at the Parliament House.

Sources said that Mr Dar had assured the two veteran PPP MNAs that he would convey their reservations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and that the government would make serious efforts to remove their concerns.

“Whatever is the party policy, how can we vote for an anti-Sindh budget and when the federation treats Sindh step-motherly?” said PPP’s Nabil Gabol while taking part in the debate.

The MNA from Karachi’s Lyari area said the present set-up was intact due to 70 votes of the PPP, stating that the government could come down crumbling within five minutes, if they withdrew their support.

“All our MNAs have informed [the party leadership] that we will not vote

for the budget until our demands are met,“ said Mr Gabol amid desk-thumping by legislators while referring to the PPP parliamentary party meeting earlier in the day.

“We want to speak, but our hands are tied due to par­ty policy …. we will have to pass the budget, otherwise this government will come down. Our two senior leaders Khursheed Shah and Naveed Qamar have gone to meet the deputy prime minister [Ishaq Dar]. We hope they will bring some good news,” said Mr Gabol.

Another PPP MNA from Karachi, Abdul Qadir Patel, said the government has a “delusion” that the PPP will support the budget. “This is not the case.”

He also criticised measures announced by the government to penalise non-filers.

Mentioning various sections of the finance bill, including Sections 114C, the PPP MNA said that many provisions in the proposed law were against the fundamental rights given in the Constitution.

Mr Patel was of the view that the government was making FBR even more powerful than FIA and NAB. He said with such measures, no one would come for investments in the country.

“We will not approve it. Anyone who can read and understand the budget will not vote for it,” said the PPP MNA.

Published in Dawn, June 17th, 2025