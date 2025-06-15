E-Paper | June 15, 2025

Two key visits to US postponed

Anwar Iqbal Published June 15, 2025 Updated June 15, 2025 09:23am

WASHINGTON: Two important visits from Pakistan to the United States — one by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and the other by a trade delegation — have been postponed due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, official sources told Dawn.

Mr Dar was scheduled to travel to New York next week to attend a United Nations conference on Palestinian statehood. But on Friday, France and Saudi Arabia — co-sponsors of the event — requested the UN to postpone the gathering.

The request followed Israeli air strikes on Iran. Speaking in Paris, French President Emmanuel Mac­ron said the conference, which aimed to advance a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, had been delayed but would still take place.

“While we have to postpone this conference for logistical and security reasons, it will take place as soon as possible,” Presi­dent Macron said.

The changing situation in the Middle East has also delayed another planned visit — that of a trade delegation from Islamabad, which was to hold talks in Washington on tariffs.

At a news briefing last week, US President Donald Trump had anno­unced that the delegation would arrive “next week” for trade talks. Those plans are now on hold.

“But it will happen soon. We are working on the schedule,” a source told Dawn.

Published in Dawn, June 15th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Deepening conflict
15 Jun, 2025

Deepening conflict

AS hostilities between Iran and Israel continued for the second day on Saturday, following Tel Aviv’s provocative...
Some strides
15 Jun, 2025

Some strides

THE PTI government in KP is not known for sound public service delivery in a province whose economy has been ...
Air India tragedy
15 Jun, 2025

Air India tragedy

THE black box of the ill-fated Air India flight AI171 has been recovered, and that should reveal in the coming days...
‘Declaration of war’
Updated 14 Jun, 2025

‘Declaration of war’

Israel's provocative behaviour has, once again, brought the Middle East to the precipice of a full-blown war.
A mixed bag
14 Jun, 2025

A mixed bag

SINDH’S Rs3.45tr budget for the next fiscal year seeks to combine populism with provincial tax reforms while also...
Water-starved city
14 Jun, 2025

Water-starved city

IT is an injustice that finds few parallels. Karachi, home to a burgeoning population of over 20m and the primary...