E-Paper | June 14, 2025

PM Shehbaz calls for finalisation of Electric Vehicles Policy 2025

APP Published June 14, 2025 Updated June 14, 2025 07:17pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting on the National Electric Vehicle Policy 2025 in Islamabad on June 14. — APP
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting on the National Electric Vehicle Policy 2025 in Islamabad on June 14. — APP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday ordered that the National Electric Vehicles (NEV) Policy 2025 be finalised in consultation with all stakeholders and immediately presented before the federal cabinet.

The NEV policy incl­udes a subsidy of Rs50,000 for electric mot­orcycles and Rs200,000 for rickshaws, with a total subsidy allocation of Rs4 billion. In addition, the policy provides for subsidies and support to establish electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, such as charging stations.

The PM issued these orders while chairing a high-level meeting today to review and discuss the policy framework.

“[Pakistan needs] swift and priority-based measures to promote electric motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, cars, and buses,” PM Shehbaz emphasised.

He also underscored the importance of establishing charging infrastructure, including charging stations and battery swapping facilities, to support the expansion of the EV ecosystem.

“Relevant industries should be facilitated to enhance the local manufacturing capacity of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers,” the PM added.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahmad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, and other senior government officials.

Earlier this week, 57 manufacturers were granted licences to produce EVs, supported by fiscal incentives, tax exemptions, and reduced charging tariffs aligned with the government’s ‘Clean Green Pakistan’ and ‘Make in Pakistan’ initiatives.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government on June 11 decided to purchase more buses and allocate funds for EV taxis and scooters in the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, where various projects, including the People’s Bus Service, EV scooters, and others, were reviewed and discussed.

