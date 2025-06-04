E-Paper | June 04, 2025

Senate panel urges infrastructure for EVs

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 4, 2025 Updated June 4, 2025 08:56am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production has urged the government to expedite the development of infrastructure to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

The committee met under the chair of Senator Aon Abbas and discussed the state of EV prevalence and the status of policy.

The committee members noted that climate change is currently a serious issue, and if vehicles continue to run on fossil fuels, the situation will worsen significantly; therefore, immediate and serious efforts are required in this regard.

Members pointed out that even major cities like Lahore lack EV charging stations, and this is even more pronounced in distant areas.

Briefing the committee, the officials of the Engineering Development Board (EDP) informed that a comprehensive EV policy has been prepared and is ready for presentation.

However, they are awaiting time from the prime minister.

Consequently, the committee recommended that a formal letter be sent to the premier requesting that time be allocated for EDP to present its EV policy.

The meeting decided to constitute a subcommittee under the chairmanship of Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee to suggest an effective EV policy to the government.

The meeting also discussed the role, functions and achievements of Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC).

The committee was told and briefed that at the time of its creation, Pakistan did not inherit any indus-trial base.

East & West Pakistan combined had only 34 factories out of a total of 921 industrial units in the Subcontinent, which is merely 3.6 per cent of the total.

The committee was informed that the East wing produced 70pc of the world’s jute, but there was not a single jute mill and West Bengal (India) was almost the sole buyer.

In the west wing, only 16,000 of the total 1,500,000 cotton bales produced could be processed domestically.

Published in Dawn, June 4th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Development crisis
Updated 04 Jun, 2025

Development crisis

The government must also stop liberally handing out development funds to keep the loyalties of lawmakers.
LG indifference
04 Jun, 2025

LG indifference

A STRANGE paradox has been observed in Pakistan. Ostensibly democratic parties have tried everything in the toolkit...
Unprepared Karachi
04 Jun, 2025

Unprepared Karachi

IN recent days, over a dozen low-intensity earthquakes have been felt in different parts of Karachi, sparking panic...
Warming ties
Updated 03 Jun, 2025

Warming ties

The sudden improvement in relations appears to be largely the work of Chinese diplomacy.
Exporters’ woes
03 Jun, 2025

Exporters’ woes

WITH the next budget coming up, hosiery and garments exporters have asked for the prime minister’s support on...
Sporting success
03 Jun, 2025

Sporting success

THE euphoria following the thrilling climax of the Pakistan Super League spilled over to the next week. In fact, the...