Pakistani cinema-goers sacrifice local flicks for sake of Hollywood

KARACHI: It is disappointing that only two Urdu films will be released on Eidul Azha. They are: Love Guru directed by Nadeem Baig and Deemak helmed by Rafay Rashdi. Although half-a-dozen Pakistani films hit the cinema screens on Eidul Fitr (five Urdu and one Punjabi), they did not manage to create a splash in the placid waters of our local movie scene.

It is abundantly clear now that the only way for the film exhibitors and cinema owners to do business is by virtue of big Hollywood releases. For example, prior to Eidul Azha, Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, the popular franchise starring Tom Cruise, did well at the box office. (It is difficult to ascertain the exact number that it has managed to attract because MI is still in theatres.)

On Eidul Azha, too, a couple of major English language films — apart from a few Turkish projects dubbed in Urdu — will be there to compete with the Pakistani movies: Ballerina and Karate Kid: Legends. The former is a spin-off of the John Wick series and the latter a throwback sequel to a project that began in 1984.

This means, both are strong franchises. Since, Love Guru and Deemak will have more screens, as they should, Ballerina and Karate Kid may have a sluggish start at the box office.

Now back to the Urdu films. Love Guru is a romantic comedy (or rom-com in modern day parlance) starring Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan. The presence of the seasoned lead pair, and the team that’s involved in the making of the movie (director Nadeem Baig and writer Vasay Chaudhry) pretty much gives an idea as to what the storyline will entail. It is primarily meant to entertain.

But will it rake in big numbers in terms of ticket sales? The question can be answered in a month or so.

One of the marked features of Deemak is that it’s director and producer are the sons of two distinguished Pakistani women. Rafay is the son of Mehtab Rashdi and Murad Ali (the producer) is the son of eminent poet, the late Parveen Shakir.

Deemak, starring Javed Sheikh, Faysal Qureshi and Sonya Hussyn, is a horror film. It is a difficult genre to do justice to — a slight misstep, and all can go topsy-turvy.

Those who have seen the movie are singing praises for it. In the final analysis, though, it will be box office results which will put a cinematic venture in its right place.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2025