DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 01, 2023

Punjab authorities give approval for screening of ‘Barbie’ in province

Imran Gabol Published August 1, 2023 Updated August 1, 2023 07:52pm

Punjab authorities gave approval for the screening of fantasy-comedy film ‘Barbie’ in the province on Tuesday, more than 10 days after its debut in Pakistan.

The movie’s release in Punjab was halted over ‘objectionable content’, even when the Punjab Film Censor Board had issued a no-objection certificate for it.

Earlier, Punjab Inform­ation Secretary Ali Nawaz Malik said the caretaker government in the province had stopped its screening on public complaints.

On Monday, Punjab interim Chief Mi­­nister Mohsin Naqvi directed the censor board to take a decision about the exhibition of Holly­wo­­od film today.

Subsequently, a statement issued by his office today said a meeting of the full censor board had been held during which the movie was reviewed and approval was given for its screening in Punjab.

The ‘Barbie’ movie is directed by Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie as the famous doll and Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend Ken.

It was previously banned in Vietnam over scenes with a map showing China’s claims to territory in the South China Sea.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, the restriction on ‘Barbie’ is not the first instance of banning the screening of films.

In November, ‘Joyland’ — a Cannes prize-winning film and Pakistan’s entry for the 2023 Oscars — was banned by the government for being “clearly repugnant to the norms of decency and morality” of the country.

The film was later cle­ared by the natio­nal censor board after the government ordered a review, but remained banned in Punjab.

In 2019, the film ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ was banned after its director was accused of blasphemy by a far-right religious party for the movie’s portrayal of a religious man.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate adaptation
01 Aug, 2023

Climate adaptation

FOR Pakistan, searing heatwaves, severe squalls, hunger and displacement make climate change a hot topic. The...
Gutting democracy
Updated 01 Aug, 2023

Gutting democracy

Even the PTI’s rivals have had the foresight to realise that this proposed law is an equal threat to their parties.
GB road safety
01 Aug, 2023

GB road safety

WHILE road safety in Pakistan is overall poor, the situation is particularly acute on the high-altitude ...
Bajaur bombing
31 Jul, 2023

Bajaur bombing

The Taliban regime next door is also proving to be a problem.
Auto slump
Updated 31 Jul, 2023

Auto slump

Analysts agree that it is likely that industry sales will remain suppressed over the next couple of years.
Foo fighters
31 Jul, 2023

Foo fighters

“THE truth is out there.” The ominous tagline of the hit science fiction drama The X-Files has taken on a new...