PMD forecasts hot, humid weather during Eid

RAWALPINDI: Citizens should brace for sweltering heat during Eidul Azha as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a countrywide heatwave alert.

According to the advisory, a high-pressure weather system is likely to develop over the country on June 7 and is expected to grip most parts from June 8.

Under the influence of these meteorological conditions, daytime temperatures are likely to remain 5 to 7 degrees Celsius above normal in central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtun­khwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from June 7 to 12.

In upper and central Sindh, southern Punjab and parts of Balochistan, daytime temperatures are likely to remain 04 to 06°C above normal from June 7 to 12.

Advisory urges citizens to avoid exposure to direct sunlight

Dust storms and gusty winds are also expected over the plains due to excessive heat.

“Rising temperatures in northern areas may enhance snow-melting rate during the forecast period,” the advisory stated.

The PMD has advised citizens, especially children, women and older people, to take precautionary measures — avoid exposure to direct sunlight during the daytime and stay hydrated.

Farmers have been advised to manage their crop activities as per the forecast.

The PMD has warned the authorities to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any mishap due to severe heatwave conditions.

The heatwave advisory was issued a day after PMD officials informed a high-level meeting that temperatures were already above normal in Gilgit-Baltis­tan and were forecast to remain so in the days ahead, resulting in above-normal snowmelt.

The annual flood preparation meeting of the federal and provincial governments on Wednesday was told that there could be higher and repeated chances of glacial lake outburst flood during the monsoon season.

Rainfall was also projected to be higher than normal across the country, particularly in the northern parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, GB, Potohar and parts of KP.

There could be an increased frequency of all-weather events, including severe thunderstorms and hailstorms.

An official statement issued after the meeting said the PMD has “forecasted normal to slightly above-normal rainfall across central and southern Pakistan from July to September”.

Meanwhile, excess rainfall was also expected in northeastern Punjab and Kashmir, while northern KP and GB may experience “normal to below-normal rainfall”.

Ill-prepared healthcare system

Last month, the National Institute of Health (NIH) issued a heatstroke advisory and urged public and private sector hospitals to make arrangements.

The country is experiencing severe climate changes due to global warming, resulting in increased morbidity and mortality due to heat stroke, the NIH added.

It called for immediate measures to prevent and treat heat-related illnesses.

The World Health Organisation has highlighted the impact of climate change on human health, including increased frequency and severity of heatwaves.

Pakistan has experienced severe heat waves in recent years, resulting in significant morbidity and mortality.

The country’s healthcare system faces challenges in responding to these events, particularly in rural and underserved areas, said the NIH.

Published in Dawn, June 6th, 2025