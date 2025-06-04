E-Paper | June 04, 2025

3 cops injured as tanker driver attempts to kidnap traffic officer in Karachi’s Manghopir: police

Imtiaz Ali Published June 4, 2025 Updated June 4, 2025 08:04pm
Police officers present at the scene where tanker driver attempted to kidnap traffic official in Manghopir, Karachi, June 4. — Imtiaz Ali
A tanker driver attempted to kidnap a traffic police officer in Karachi’s Manghopir, resulting in a clash which injured three cops, police said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to District West Police spokesperson Nabeel Ahmed Rajput, “A tanker driver attempted to kidnap a traffic official near the Malik Chandio Chowk area of ​​Manghopir Police Station.

“Instead of stopping at the checkpoint, the tanker driver tried to kidnap the traffic policeman,” he said, adding that the noise prompted a nearby police mobile to chase the tanker to stop it.

The statement also said, “An angry group of people, accompanying the driver, launched an attack, injuring three police officers by assaulting them with sticks and stones.”

The injured have been shifted to the hospital for immediate medical attention, the spokesperson said. He added that the police were present at the scene and the situation was under control.

The city has lately witnessed a rise in traffic accidents, especially involving heavy vehicles, including dumpers and water tankers, which killed nearly 500 people and injured 4,879 in 2024, according to hospital data.

Last week, three people lost their lives in separate road accidents in Karachi, according to the police.

In May, the police said that a woman was killed and her husband injured when a water tanker hit their motorcycle and ran them over in Korangi, prompting an angry mob to set the water tanker on fire.

