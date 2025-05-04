E-Paper | May 04, 2025

Gunmen intercept prison van in Kalat, kidnap five policemen

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published May 4, 2025 Updated May 4, 2025 11:04am

QUETTA: Gunmen on Saturday freed 10 prisoners, including two convicts and took five police officials captive after they erected a roadblock near Mangocher on the Quetta-Karachi highway and intercepted the vehicle transporting prisoners to Quetta from Gadani jail.

The authorities were using a private van to transport prisoners; the driver and the vehicle were released by the gunmen.

Officials said that a police team was shifting 10 prisoners to Quetta and the central jail in Mach from Gadani jail.

When the wagon reached the Mangocher area of the Kalat district in late evening, the armed men were blocking the national highway and inspecting every vehicle, including buses and trucks.

After they came across the prison van, they freed the prisoners and kidnapped five police personnel, who were guarding the van, along with their official weapons.

Two police personnel dressed in plainclothes, however, remained safe.

The prisoners included one condemned prisoner who was awarded a death sentence and another was awarded life imprisonment and both were tried for killing their wives. Other prisoners allegedly involved in drug smuggling were coming to Quetta for their case hearing on May 5.

Officials said that security forces had launched a search operation in the hilly area of Mongochar and the surrounding areas to recover the hostages. No group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

Published in Dawn, May 4th, 2025

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Failed narrative
Updated 04 May, 2025

Failed narrative

Few in the global arena, including India’s traditional foreign partners and the US, are buying New Delhi’s narrative.
Water allocation
04 May, 2025

Water allocation

THINGS may be looking up for farmers. With flows improving, the Indus River System Authority has summoned its...
Weaponising hunger
04 May, 2025

Weaponising hunger

OVER the course of 18 months, the world has seen unspeakable images come out of Gaza, but none are seared as...
Truth under fire
Updated 03 May, 2025

Truth under fire

Defending press freedom requires legal protections, independent institutions and public that refuses to accept silence.
The core issue
03 May, 2025

The core issue

POST-Pahalgam events have yet again proved that unless the Kashmir issue is resolved peacefully and justly, the...
Boosting productivity
03 May, 2025

Boosting productivity

THE country’s economic productivity — the efficiency with which it can convert inputs such as labour and capital...