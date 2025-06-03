India used Pahalgam attack as pretext for unlawful military actions, Bilawal-led team tells OIC envoys

A high-powered team led by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday met the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) officials to brief them on Pakistan’s stance in the wake of the recent conflict with India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

The high-level team — consisting of three former foreign ministers, two former foreign sec­­retaries, two former ambassadors to the US, and a serving federal minister — arrived in New York on Sunday for consultations at the United Nations.

Ex-FMs PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Hina Rabbani Khar and Khurram Dastgir; Senators Sherry Rehman, Musadik Malik, Faisal Sabzwari and Bushra Anjum Butt; and Jalil Abbas Jilani and Teh­mina Janjua are members of the delegation.

Bilawal, while addressing the OIC Permanent Representatives, “categorically rejected India’s attempt to link Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident without any credible investigation or evidence”, according to a press release by Pakistan’s Mission to the UN.

He highlighted that the blame was “used as a pretext for unlawful military actions, including cross-border strikes, which targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure”.

The Pakistani delegation is scheduled to arrive in Washington today, where it plans to engage with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, other senior officials, lawmakers, and think tanks till June 6. The team will also visit London and Brussels.

The visit coincides with the arrival of an Indian delegation in Washington on June 3, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

During his meeting with the OIC envoys, PPP chairman expressed concern at India’s move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, which Pakistan considered “a blatant act of weaponising water and a violation of international and treaty obligations”.

“He [Bilawal] made it plainly clear that we cannot allow this to become a new normal,” the statement read.

It continued that the PPP chairman stressed that “due to India’s belligerent aggression, the world has become a less safe place, with real and present implications for peace and security in South Asia”.

The former foreign minister went on to thank the OIC for its efforts and role aimed at mediation to de-escalate tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, highlighting that the “only path to peace is dialogue, engagement and diplomacy”.

“He [Bilawal] reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace, restraint, and diplomacy, and called for the restoration of the Indus Waters Treaty, full respect for the ceasefire, and the resumption of a comprehensive dialogue with India, with the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute at its core,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the permanent representatives of the OIC countries expressed their “appreciation for Pakistan’s transparent and timely briefing and reaffirmed their solidarity with Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir”.

“They reiterated their concern over worsening security situation in South Asia and stressed the importance of upholding the principles of the UN Charter and international law and in this regard, the sanctity of treaties, including the Indus Water Treaty,” the statement added.

Separately, the delegation also held a meeting with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) president for the month of June, Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, who represents the Republic of Guyana.

The delegation emphasised that in the face of a growing trend of unilateralism and escalation, the UNSC must play its crucial role to ensure peace and conflict resolution.

It urged the UNSC to play a proactive role in promoting de-escalation, ensuring respect for international law and treaties and facilitating peaceful resolution of the disputes, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in line with the Council’s resolutions.

Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett reaffirmed the UNSC’s commitment to upholding international peace and security in line with its mandate.

Meetings with permanent, elected UNSC members

Yesterday, the nine-member Pak­is­tani delegation held a series of meetings at the UN Headquarters.

It briefed the permanent representatives of the UNSC’s elected members besides itself — namely Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Panama, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Somalia and South Korea.

The group also engaged with envoys of the UNSC’s permanent me­m­bers.

According to a statement by Bilawal after the team’s meeting with China’s Ambassador Fu Cong, the two neighbours agreed “aggre­ssive posturing and unilateral actions threaten peace in the region and must be firmly opposed”.

In its briefing to Russia’s Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, the delegation described India’s allegation as premature and lacking any credible investigation.

During the meeting with the United States’ UN envoy, Ambassador Dorothy Shea, Bilawal urged her country to play its role in ensuring comprehensive dialogue between India and Pakistan to address all outstanding issues.