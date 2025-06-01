E-Paper | June 01, 2025

Arshad Nadeem thanks nation for javelin victory ahead of arrival in Lahore

Dawn.com Published June 1, 2025 Updated June 1, 2025 02:53pm
Arshad Nadeem thanks the nation for prayers and support ahead of his javelin final at the Asian Athletics Championship in Gumi, South Korea, where he won gold. — Screengrab via Instagaram
Arshad Nadeem thanks the nation for prayers and support ahead of his javelin final at the Asian Athletics Championship in Gumi, South Korea, where he won gold. — Screengrab via Instagaram

Less than 24 hours after striking gold in the javelin final at the Asian Athletics Championship, javelin phenom Arshad Nadeem on Sunday thanked the nation for its support and prayers, dedicating the win to Pakistan.

Yesterday, Arshad returned to international competition and won a gold medal with a throw of 86.40 metres in the men’s javelin final in Gumi, South Korea. India’s Sachin Yadav took silver with an 85.16m and Japan’s Yuta Sakiyama took home bronze with an 83.75m throw. Both athletes threw a personal best.

In a post on Instagram today, Nadeem said: “It is because of all your prayers that Allah made me successful in the finals, and gave respect to Pakistan, when I won gold at the Asian Athletics Championship.

“This is a result of your prayers, and the hard work of me and my coach, Salman Iqbal Butt,” he said in a short video message as he adorned a green and white Pakistan jersey.

He noted that he would be arriving at Lahore International Airport at 10:20pm tonight.

“It gives me great happiness that this was my first competition since the Paris Olympics, and Allah delivered victory to Pakistan,” the 28-year-old said.

Nadeem, who holds the Olympic record after throwing a monstrous 92.97m at Paris 2024, narrowly missed breaking the championship record of 86.72m.

The triumph also marks the first time Pakistan has won gold at the Asian Athletics Championship in 50 years.

Nadeem will soon be going to England to prepare for September’s World Athletics Championships, the only major tournament where he has yet to win gold.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crypto fever
01 Jun, 2025

Crypto fever

THE government must check its enthusiasm. The speed with which it is moving on cryptocurrency adoption has created a...
Overzealous justice
Updated 01 Jun, 2025

Overzealous justice

Unity will be hard to achieve if PTI is hounded by lawfare, using legal instruments meant for hardcore terrorists.
Refuge for journalists
01 Jun, 2025

Refuge for journalists

AFGHANISTAN’S journalists have access to the news but not the freedom to report it. Fear grips them and others who...
Security threats
Updated 31 May, 2025

Security threats

Pakistan’s elevation of diplomatic relations with Afghanistan to ambassadorial level should help improve matters.
Why just K-Electric?
31 May, 2025

Why just K-Electric?

NEPRA has taken serious note of relentless and excessive power blackouts exceeding 12 hours a day in Karachi during...
Save the girls
31 May, 2025

Save the girls

SOME traditions that hinder individual progress are a heavy cross for society to bear. In Pakistan’s deeply...