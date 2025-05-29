Imran asks masses to prepare for nationwide protest

• Omar Ayub alleges Nawaz was initially unwilling to conduct nuclear tests

• PTI stresses need for political unity, independent judiciary

ISLAMABAD: A message shared via the official X (formerly Twitter) account of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday called on public to prepare for a countrywide protest movement.

The post came a day after Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, had proposed a ‘give-and-take formula’ for Mr Khan’s release.

Although Mr Khan does not have direct access to his social media account, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has not disclosed who manages his posts.

The latest message, posted in Mr Khan’s name, urged the masses to get ready for a nationwide protest movement, to be launched soon. It also raised concerns about his treatment in Adiala Jail, alleging that he was being denied basic rights.

“Under jail regulations, I am entitled to a 30-minute meeting with my wife, Bushra Bibi, once a week, but even that has not been allowed for several days,” the post quoted Mr Khan as saying. “Today’s meeting was also scheduled but was not held. Bushra Bibi has been imprisoned for 13 months solely to torment me, despite no crime being proven against her.”

He added, “They can do whatever they want — I will neither bow before their tyranny nor make any deal.”

The former premier revealed that he had issued special instructions to Salman Akram Raja for filing a contempt of court petition in the high court against the prison authorities, and simultaneously submit a petition in the Supreme Court over the violation of fundamental human rights.

“All of you should be prepared — a nationwide protest movement will be launched soon,” he said.

‘Nawaz opposed nuclear tests’

Meanwhile, on the 27th anniversary of Pakistan’s nuclear tests, Youm-i-Takbeer, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan alleged that then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif was initially unwilling to conduct the nuclear tests, citing negotiations with the United States.

“May 28, 1998, was the day Nawaz Sharif’s legs were trembling,” Mr Ayub claimed. “He had refused to conduct the tests and was negotiating with the US administration to avoid going nuclear.”

Omar Ayub also claimed that Nawaz Sharif was ultimately compelled to authorise the nuclear tests due to significant pressure from key figures within the government and national leadership.

“My late father, Gohar Ayub Khan, the late Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, the late Majeed Nizami, Raja Zafarul Haq, and Sheikh Rashid Ahmad strongly advocated in the cabinet meeting for proceeding with the tests. Their firm stance left the cabinet with no choice but to agree,” he claimed.

“Shehbaz Sharif told my father that Nawaz Sharif was engaging in negotiations with the American president in return for not conducting the nuclear tests,” he said. “My father responded by stating that Pakistan was fully prepared and must proceed.”

He paid tribute to those who played a pivotal role in making Pakistan a declared nuclear state, stating: “We remember and honour the patriots who stood firm in the national interest and safeguarded Pakistan’s strategic future.”

‘India may attack again’

Meanwhile, PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said that Imran Khan had been continuously warning that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would go for another misadventure.

At a press conference, he stressed the need for unity among political parties and called for an independent judiciary. “It’s unfortunate that lawyers can predict court decisions even before proceedings begin. This has made Pakistan a global laughing stock,” he said.

Mr Akram said that Pakistan emerged as the first nuclear power in the Islamic world. “It is deeply regrettable that Dr A.Q. Khan, the father of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, was forced to apologise on national television,” he said.

On the current political and judicial crisis, Mr Akram criticised the 26th constitutional amendment, calling it the “burial ground” of the Constitution.

Published in Dawn, May 29th, 2025