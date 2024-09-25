‘Drone attack’ kills one in Upper South Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: An alleged drone attack in the Konrai Raghzai area of Sararogha Tehsil of Upper South Waziristan district on Tuesday evening killed one person and injured three others.

Local sources confirmed the drone attack, identifying the deceased as Saifullah Mehsud. The injured were identified as Murtaza, Hameed Khan and Abid.

However, there was no official confirmation of the drone strike. The injured were taken to hospital in Dera Ismail Khan for treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Upper South Waziristan Saleem Jan, when contacted, said it was a bomb blast that injured four people. He said that an investigation was underway, following the blast.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2024