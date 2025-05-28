E-Paper | May 28, 2025

Two sisters raped, tortured in North Karachi home

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 28, 2025 Updated May 28, 2025 10:28am

KARACHI: Two sisters were subjected to a sexual assault in their home in North Karachi, police and doctors said on Tuesday.

Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed told Dawn that both the girls, aged 15 and 8, were brought to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) by their maternal and paternal uncles at 5:30pm.

She said that the girls were examined at the health facility and “findings are strongly suggestive of sexual violence”.

Evidentiary samples had been collected for serology and DNA profiling and cross matching, she said, adding that both sisters bore marks of “severe physical violence”.

The condition of the eight-year-old was serious, she said.

Dr Summaiya said the relatives had on May 25 brought the girls to a government hospital in New Karachi with complaint of sexual harassment and torture.

Central SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi said that their father had died four years ago and their mother had married another man and was living with him with her four children.

He said that a few days ago the girls’ mother had informed the Khwaja Ajmer Nagri police that her daughters were “maltreated by an intruder”.

However, the girls’ uncles had informed hospital officials on Tuesday that they were beaten by their stepfather.

He said that the police were investigating the case.

Published in Dawn, May 28th, 2025

Violence against children, Gender violence
Pakistan

