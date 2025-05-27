E-Paper | May 27, 2025

Pakistan to celebrate Eidul Azha on June 7 as Zilhaj moon not sighted

Irfan Sadozai Published May 27, 2025 Updated May 27, 2025 08:48pm
A meeting of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee (RHC) is underway on May 27, 2025. — screengrab from video via Irfan Sadozai
A meeting of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee (RHC) is underway on May 27, 2025. — screengrab from video via Irfan Sadozai

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee (RHC) on Tuesday announced that it has not sighted the Zilhaj moon, meaning Pakistan would observe Eidul Azha on June 7.

The committee’s meeting took place on a roof in Islamabad’s Kohsar Block, where the religious affairs ministry has its office.

Addressing a press conference, RHC Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said, “No testimony of sighting the moon of the month of Zilhaj was received from any part of Pakistan […]. Therefore, it was decided with consensus that Zilhaj 1, 1446AH would be on May 29, Thursday and Eidul Azha would be observed on June 7, Saturday.”

He noted that the weather remained cloudy in most parts of the country and clear in some.

Maulana Azad presided over the meeting of the RHC earlier in the evening, with officials and experts from other departments also gathered to sight the moon.

Simultaneous zonal meetings of the RHC also took place at their respective headquarters in the provincial capitals to send testimonies.

Earlier this week, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) predicted that the festive occasion of Eidul Azha would likely be celebrated across Pakistan on June 7.

According to Suparco, while the birth of a new moon for Zilhaj 1446 AH would occur on May 27, the possibility of the moon being sighted across the country today would be extremely low even under optimal weather conditions. Cloudy weather reported in the federal capital has further reduced the sighting probability.

Celebrated on the 10th of Zilhaj, Eidul Azha marks the culmination of Haj, one of the five pillars of Islam.

More to follow

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Diplomatic blitzkrieg
Updated 27 May, 2025

Diplomatic blitzkrieg

The fact is that in the current circumstances, Pakistan has strong talking points.
Power move
27 May, 2025

Power move

THE plans are, no doubt, quite ambitious. Whether or not they are realistic is a different question altogether. For...
Qalandars triumph
27 May, 2025

Qalandars triumph

A PAKISTAN Super League season that had to be halted and then restarted, losing some star power in the process,...
Budget delay
Updated 26 May, 2025

Budget delay

The difference of opinion between govt, IMF over defence allocations, tax relief for salaried class is not something to fret over.
Last mile?
26 May, 2025

Last mile?

WITH the national tally of polio cases rising to 10 following two new confirmations in KP, Pakistan’s ambition to...
Straight to the top
26 May, 2025

Straight to the top

NO summit seems beyond reach for Naila Kiani. She is now a mere two peaks away from making history. In so many ways,...