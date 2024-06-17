In pictures: Muslims around the world mark Eidul Azha

Millions of Muslims around the world celebrated Eidul Azha, also known as the feast of the sacrifice, by holding large social gatherings and giving meat to the needy on Monday.
Those celebrating the holiday in countries such as Pakistan, India, Iraq and Indonesia did so under the shadow of Israel’s nine-month military campaign in Gaza, which has claimed the lives of 37,347 Palestinians.
Eidul Azha marks the end of the Haj and commemorates Prophet Ibraham’s (AS) readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah.
Header image: Muslim devotees offer Eidul Azha prayers at Lahore’s Badshahi mosque on June 17. — AFP
