In pictures: Muslims around the world mark Eidul Azha

Those celebrating the holiday do so under the shadow of Israel's nine-month military campaign in Gaza.

Millions of Muslims around the world celebrated Eidul Azha, also known as the feast of the sacrifice, by holding large social gatherings and giving meat to the needy on Monday.

Those celebrating the holiday in countries such as Pakistan, India, Iraq and Indonesia did so under the shadow of Israel’s nine-month military campaign in Gaza, which has claimed the lives of 37,347 Palestinians.

Eidul Azha marks the end of the Haj and commemorates Prophet Ibraham’s (AS) readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah.

A man kisses his sacrificial bull before it is sacrificed during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Karachi on June 17. — Reuters

Muslims serve biryani to devotees during Eidul Azha in Jalandhar, India on June 17. — AFP

Indonesian worshippers offer mass prayers at Baitul Makmur Grand Masque in Meulaboh, West Aceh Regency on June 17. — Reuters

People ride a Ferris wheel at an amusement park in Idlib, Syria to mark Eidul Azha on June 16 — AFP

Muslim devotees offer Eidul Azha prayers at Hazrat-i-Omar mosque in Kandahar, Afghanistan on June 17. — AFP

Devotees offer Eidul Azha prayers in Chennai, India on June 17. — AFP

Men in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia tie up a cow before it is sacrificed during a ritual on Eidul Azha on June 17. — Reuters

Young men dressed in traditional boubous gather along Ngor beach in Dakar, Senegal during Tabaski (Eidul Azha) celebrations on June 17. — AFP

Palestinian youths ride at a park in East Jerusalem as they celebrate the second day of Eidul Azha on June 17. — AFP

Header image: Muslim devotees offer Eidul Azha prayers at Lahore’s Badshahi mosque on June 17. — AFP