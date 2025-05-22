E-Paper | May 22, 2025

Eight die, 22 injured in bus-truck collision

Our Correspondent Published May 22, 2025 Updated May 22, 2025 06:42am

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Eight passengers were killed and 22 others injured when a bus collided with a mini-truck near the Iqbalabad Interchange on the Sukkur-Multan Motorway (M-5) early on Wednesday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, a bus was en route from Karachi to Pakpattan. The bus driver reportedly lost control due to drowsiness at 4:40am near beat 27, location 547 between Guddu and Iqbalabad Interchange.

The vehicle rammed into the rear of a mini-truck carrying mango crates and skidded the motorway. Four passengers died on the spot.

Eleven critically injured were shifted to Shaikh Zayed Medical College Hospital, where four more succumbed to their injuries, raising the death toll to eight.

FIRE: A school van caught fire outside a private school in Sadiqabad on Wednesday morning due to a short circuit.

Reports said the van, fitted with an LPG cylinder, caught fire outside Iqra School and College on Tilluo Road. By the time Rescue 1122 firefighters reached the scene, the van was engulfed in flames, with no driver or students present. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes.

A preliminary assessment found that the fire originated in the front cabin due to a short circuit.

DC Khurram Pervez has ordered an inquiry into the incident and sought a report from the secretary of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Civil Defence Department, Rescue 1122 and the chief executive officer of the District Education Authority (DEA).

Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Khuzdar atrocity
Updated 22 May, 2025

Khuzdar atrocity

A process of reconciliation is sorely needed in the province, solely militarised response will be insufficient.
Budget and climate
22 May, 2025

Budget and climate

THE government’s plan to present a climate-focused budget for the next fiscal year is a paradigm shift in national...
Justice for Noor
22 May, 2025

Justice for Noor

THE death penalty awarded to Zahir Jaffar for the brutal killing of Noor Mukadam in 2021 has been upheld by the...
Gaza’s horror
Updated 21 May, 2025

Gaza’s horror

The quickest way to stop the bloodshed would be for the US to immediately halt all military and financial aid to Israel.
Climate planning
21 May, 2025

Climate planning

ALTHOUGH the effects of climate change manifest themselves throughout the year, they seem particularly more...
Failed auction
21 May, 2025

Failed auction

THE poor response to the government’s bid to sell three redundant thermal power plants indicates the investors’...