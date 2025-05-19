Fire erupts again in Margalla Hills as over 70 firefighters battle blaze

A fire broke out once again in Islamabad’s Margalla Hills on Monday, prompting an emergency response from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and district administration officials.

According to the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, firefighters from the CDA were called into action after a blaze erupted in the Margalla Hills. He said that more than 70 firefighters were taking part in the operation to control the fire.

District administration officers also reached the site to support the efforts and confirmed that the fire had been brought under control earlier in the day, but it reignited due to dry conditions and wind.

“Efforts are underway again. Our teams are working to bring the situation under control shortly,” the spokesman said.

The fire was lit in a forested area, causing concern among authorities and residents due to the ecological importance of the hills. These hills are part of the Margalla Hills National Park, which hosts a wide range of plant and animal life.

CDA’s fire brigade teams moved quickly after receiving alerts from their monitoring units. Teams were deployed from multiple locations to ensure the fire did not spread further. The thick vegetation and uneven terrain, however, made the firefighting task more difficult.

Water tankers, fire extinguishers and manual tools were being used by the teams. Volunteers from local communities and park staff also joined the operation.

The spokesman said that although the fire had been brought under control once, the area needed continuous monitoring. The flames flared up again in the afternoon, and fresh teams were sent to stop them from reaching nearby areas.

Meanwhile, the district administration officers coordinated with the CDA and emergency teams to assess the damage and ensure safety.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, with initial reports suggesting it may have been triggered by human activity or dry weather.

The CDA asked people visiting the hills to avoid lighting fires or leaving behind materials that could catch fire, such as glass bottles or plastic.

Officials said firefighting operations would continue until the fire was completely extinguished and the area declared safe. Monitoring teams will remain on duty throughout the night and more updates are expected by morning.

CDA teams remain on high alert and further resources will be deployed if required.