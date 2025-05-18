E-Paper | May 18, 2025

3 killed in two separate shooting incidents in Balochistan’s Panjgur: police

Behram Baloch Published May 18, 2025 Updated May 18, 2025 08:01pm

Three people were killed on Sunday in two separate shooting incidents in Balochistan’s Panjgur district, police said.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Panjgur Deputy Commissioner Zahid Lango said, “Two people were shot dead in the Gomazin area of Panjgur, while another one was killed in a shooting incident in the Zandian Daz area of Panjgur.”

The bodies were moved to the Teaching Hospital Panjgur and were consequently handed over to the heirs, he said.

The deputy commissioner added that an investigation into the killings was underway and action was being taken to arrest the suspects.

The development comes amid a tense security situation prevailing in the province. In Kalat on Friday, unknown armed men shot dead two people, including a woman, in the Killi Mulki area.

One person was killed and 10 others injured when a blast struck the convoy of PPP MPA Ali Madad Jattak in Quetta on Wednesday.

Last week, at least six people died and seven others were injured in separate incidents in Quetta, Kharan, Surab and Uthal.

