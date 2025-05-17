E-Paper | May 17, 2025

Security forces kill two assailants after attempt to attack FC post in Turbat: police

Behram Baloch Published May 17, 2025 Updated May 17, 2025 04:55pm

Security forces killed two armed assailants on Friday night in an encounter after they tried to attack a Frontier Corps (FC) check post in Balochistan’s Turbat city of Kech district, according to the police.

Faced with increasing attacks by militants, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, security forces have also intensified counterterrorism operations.

According to a police statement, Kech SSP Zohaib Mohsin said, “Unidentified armed men tried to attack an FC check post last night, but the forces killed the two armed men in retaliation.

“While chasing the two armed men, they were surrounded and killed in Sangani Sar and their bodies were later handed over to the administration. However, the identities of the slain men have not been ascertained yet,” the statement quoted him as having said.

In another incident in Nasirabad, 40 kilometres from Turbat, women and children were injured when a grenade was thrown at a house.

According to police office Zahoor Ahmed, unidentified motorcyclists threw a grenade at a house in Nasirabad.

As a result, Meeral Qasim, Ayesha Shabbir, Fatima Shabbir and Shahzad Shabbir were injured,

Four Levies personnel were also martyred in an armed attack on their check post in the Nasl area of Khuzdar district late on Friday night.

Earlier in the week, one person was killed and 10 others injured when a blast struck the convoy of PPP MPA Ali Madad Jattak in Quetta on Wednesday, but the lawmaker was unharmed.

Earlier in the week, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti declared that the ongoing insurgency in Balochistan will soon meet the same fate as the Kurdish movement in Turkiye, asserting it is an India-backed conflict driven by self-interest rather than a fight for rights.

