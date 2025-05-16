India’s false pride stands shattered, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that Pakistan’s armed forces had shattered the ‘false hegemony’ of India and made the whole world realise that all states in the region are equal.

The premier again asked India to sit at the table to resolve contentious issues, including Kashmir, through dialogue, without which there will be no guarantee of permanent peace.

Meanwhile, according to a decision announced by the PM, the nation will be observing Youm-i-Tashakur on Friday (today) on the victory of Pakistan in the recent conflict with India.

“You have not only changed the mindset of the world but also the equation in the region and in the world,” the prime minister said while addressing a gathering of Pakistan Air Force officers during a visit to PAF airbase Kamra. He paid the visit to meet the Pakistani pilots who had successfully defended the nation during one of the longest aerial engagements of the 21st century between May 6 and 10.

Shehbaz showers praise on pilots during visit to PAF base

He noted that PAF had established its superiority over India by downing not five but six fighter planes, including three Rafale jets.

“Today I want to tell the nation with pride that you (PAF pilots) have not downed five but six Indian fighter planes,” he added.

He said that Pakistani Shaheens had made history. “Your friends and foes will remember this history forever. You destroyed the enemy and boosted the confidence of your friends,” he added.

He recalled that after the Pahalgam incident, Pakistan had offered a transparent and independent inquiry, but India imposed war on Pakistan and brutally killed innocent citizens. However, Pakistan’s response was vigorous and India will never dare to attack Pakistan again, he added.

The prime minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, and other officials.

PM Shehbaz urged his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to hold dialogue and said: “Your fever of war would have gone, so now talk about peace and you know what are its prerequisites — first you have to give the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir under the UN resolutions. “Let’s sit together to resolve this issue, otherwise it can ignite the fire anytime in the future,” he added.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz talked to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev by telephone and conveyed his profound gratitude for resolutely standing with Pakistan during the crisis with India.

President Aliyev warmly congratulated the prime minister on Pakistan’s remarkable success and welcomed the ceasefire.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2025