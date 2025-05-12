UK police investigating fire at PM Starmer’s house

British police are investigating an overnight fire at a house belonging to Prime Minister Keir Starmer in north London in which nobody was hurt.

“The prime minister thanks the emergency services for their work. The incident is subject to a live investigation and we will therefore not be commenting further,” a spokesperson for Starmer’s Downing Street office said.

Police said in a statement, without mentioning the British leader, that they were called to reports of a fire at around 01:35 local time (0035 GMT).

“Officers attended the scene. Damage was caused to the property’s entrance, [and] nobody was hurt,” London’s Metropolitan Police said. “The fire is being investigated and cordons remain in place while enquiries continue.”

The London Fire Brigade said it attended a “small fire”.

Starmer, who has a home in north London, has lived at his Downing Street office and residence since becoming prime minister last July.