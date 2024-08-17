E-Paper | August 17, 2024

Around 100 firefighters tackle blaze at London’s Somerset House

AFP Published August 17, 2024 Updated August 17, 2024 06:13pm
Smoke rises from a fire at Somerset House in London, UK on August 17. — Reuters
Smoke rises from a fire at Somerset House in London, UK on August 17. — Reuters

Around 100 firefighters tackled a large blaze at London’s historic Somerset House cultural centre on Saturday, with images posted on social media showing flames leaping out from underneath its roof.

“Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have now been sent in response to the fire at Somerset House. Crews are tackling a fire located in part of the building’s roof,” the London Fire Brigade posted on X.

Other footage taken from central London showed thick plumes of smoke rising above the building, which stretches for around 180 metres along the banks of the River Thames.

The official X account of the Renaissance building, which opened in 1796, said that “owing to a fire in one small part of Somerset House, the site is currently closed,” but then appeared to delete the post.

The courtyard of the grand building hosts music gigs in the summer, and a popular ice rink in the winter, appearing in the 2003 film “Love Actually”.

It has also appeared in two James Bond films, the 2008 movie “The Duchess”, starring Keira Knightley and Ralph Fiennes, and Tim Burton’s 1999 horror flick “Sleepy Hollow”.

