E-Paper | May 06, 2025

UK may restrict students from Pakistan, other countries most likely to claim asylum

Published May 6, 2025 Updated May 6, 2025 03:08pm

The British government may restrict visa applications from students living in countries — including Pakistan — that are considered most likely to claim asylum in a move designed to bring down annual net migration, a government official said.

The move comes after Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour Party was punished in local elections in England last week by voters angry over issues, including illegal immigration.

The government is expected next week to publish a policy document, known as a white paper, which will set out how the government plans to reduce net migration, which reached 728,000 people in the year to June last year.

“Our upcoming Immigration White Paper will set out a comprehensive plan to restore order to our broken immigration system,” the Home Office said in a statement.

High levels of legal migration have long dominated Britain’s political conversation and were one of the major drivers for the Brexit referendum in 2016.

Out of the 108,000 people who claimed asylum in Britain last year, 16,000 had student visas, government data shows. The government does not provide a breakdown of the nationalities of those who had student visas, who went on to claim asylum.

But the government said people from Pakistan, Nigeria and Sri Lanka were the most likely to claim asylum in Britain after arriving on a work, student, or a visitor visa.

In the aftermath of the party’s poor local election results last week, some Labour members of parliament urged the government to do more to take a more decisive approach on issues such as bringing down net migration.

Jo White, who represents a group of lawmakers in previously Labour heartlands known as the “Red Wall”, said the government should stop “pussyfooting around”.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

United front
Updated 06 May, 2025

United front

The state, on its part, should continue efforts to include the PTI in consultations to evolve a national response based on collective input.
Coercive tax powers
06 May, 2025

Coercive tax powers

THE amendments to the tax laws giving vast coercive powers to the FBR, and allowing it to circumvent existing laws...
Blocked online
06 May, 2025

Blocked online

CITIZENS of India are welcome to join the VPN club. With New Delhi left looking rather sheepish after jumping the ...
Doing business
Updated 05 May, 2025

Doing business

The government does not put in consistent effort to ensure the rule of law, the absence of which is what eventually drives investors away.
Destination unknown
05 May, 2025

Destination unknown

PAKISTANI politicians love to punch above their weight. With the return of the PML-N to power, it was but natural to...
Wounded childhood
05 May, 2025

Wounded childhood

PAKISTAN is unkind to its children. The NCRC’s State of Children in Pakistan Report 2024 scans the grim...