Hard-right party wins local UK election in blow to PM Starmer

Hard-right upstarts Reform UK snatched a parliamentary seat from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour party on Friday in local elections that dealt a blow to Britain’s two establishment parties.

Reform, led by anti-immigrant firebrand Nigel Farage, won the by-election in Runcorn and Helsby in northwest England by just six votes, as it picked up gains in other localities, including one mayoralty.

The group’s strong showing continues the momentum it built up at last year’s general election and appears to confirm a trend that the UK is entering an era of multi-party politics.

“For the movement, for the party it’s a very, very big moment indeed,” Brexit champion Farage said of Reform’s first-ever by-election win and Starmer’s first electoral loss since he took office last July.

Reform also picked up dozens of council seats from both Labour and the Conservatives as Britain’s political landscape shows signs of splintering.

In the fight for six mayoralties, Reform won Greater Lincolnshire with Labour holding three. Labour, however, only narrowly held the North Tyneside mayoralty after a 26 per cent swing to Reform.

New Greater Lincolnshire mayor Andrea Jenkyns said, “The fightback to save the heart and soul of our great country has now begun.”

“Now that Reform is in a place of power, we can help start rebuilding Britain. Inch by inch,” she said.

The polls were the first since Starmer became prime minister and Kemi Badenoch took over the reins of the struggling opposition Conservatives last year.

Just 1,641 seats across 23 local authorities were up for grabs — only a fraction of England’s 17,000 councillors — but early results suggested Reform was transferring leads in national polls into tangible results at the ballot box.

“The big question we wanted to know after these results was are the polls right in suggesting that Reform now pose a significant challenge to both the Conservatives and the Labour party? The answer to that question so far is quite clearly yes,” political scientist John Curtice told the BBC.

The centrist Liberal Democrats and left-wing Greens also expected to make gains, as surveys show Britons are increasingly disillusioned with the two main parties amid anaemic economic growth, high levels of irregular immigration and flagging public services.

Reform, which has vowed to “stop the boats” of irregular migrants crossing the English Channel, is hoping that winning mayoralties and gaining hundreds of councillors will help it build its grassroots activism before the next general election — likely in 2029.

Squeezed from both sides

British politics has been dominated by the centre-left Labour Party and centre-right Tories since the early 20th century.

But “British politics appears to be fragmenting,” Curtice wrote in the Telegraph this week.

He said Thursday’s polls were “likely [to] be the first in which as many as five parties are serious players”.

Labour won a huge parliamentary majority in July with just 33.7pc of the vote, the lowest share for any party winning a general election since World War II.

The Conservatives won just 24pc of the vote, securing only 121 seats in the 650-seat parliament as the party endured its worst election defeat.

Reform picked up five seats, an unprecedented haul for a British hard-right party, although one of those now sits as an independent. After Friday’s win, their tally now stands at five again.

The Liberal Democrats in July won 61 more MPs than at the previous election and the Greens quadrupled their representation to four.

Labour won Runcorn with 53pc of the vote last year, meaning it was one of its safest seats, while Reform got just 18pc.

At a result declared shortly before 6am (10am PKT) on Friday, election officials said Reform’s Sarah Pochin secured 12,645 votes to 12,639 for Labour candidate Karen Shore. The turnout was 46pc.

The vote was sparked after sitting Labour MP Mike Amesbury was convicted of assault for punching a man in the street.

Labour spokesperson said by-elections are “always difficult for the party in government” and the events surrounding the Runcorn vote made it “even harder”.

On Tuesday, Reform UK topped a YouGov poll of voting intentions in Britain with 26pc, three points ahead of Labour and six up on the Conservatives.

Labour has endured criticism over welfare cuts and tax rises that it claims are necessary to stabilise the economy.

As Labour edges rightwards, it is facing a growing challenge from the Greens on the left.

Under threat from Reform on the right, the Tories are also being squeezed on the left by the Liberal Democrats, the traditional third party, which was eyeing gains in the wealthy south.