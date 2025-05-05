E-Paper | May 05, 2025

Pakistan tests launch of 120km-range Fatah missile: ISPR

Dawn.com Published May 5, 2025 Updated May 5, 2025 05:27pm
Pakistan on Monday conducted a successful training launch of a Fatah Series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometres as part of ongoing exercise. — DawnNewsTV
Pakistan on Monday conducted a successful training launch of a Fatah Series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometres as part of ongoing exercise. — DawnNewsTV

Pakistan on Monday conducted a successful training launch of a Fatah Series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometres as part of ongoing “Ex Indus”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The test launch comes amid heightened tensions between nuclear powers Pakistan and India in the wake of New Delhi’s aggressive measures in the wake of a deadly attack in occupied Kashmir.

“The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced accuracy,” the ISPR statement read.

The training launch was witnessed by senior officers of the army, as well as officers, scientists and engineers from Pakistan’s strategic organisations, the military’s media wing said.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir congratulated the participating troops, scientists, and engineers.

“They expressed complete confidence in the operational preparedness and technical proficiency of [the] Pakistan Army to thwart any aggression against the territorial integrity of Pakistan,” the ISPR added.

President Asif Ali Zardari congratulated scientists and engineers, as well as the nation, on the successful test of the Fatah missile, according to a post on X by the PPP.

“The president appreciated the efforts of the security forces, scientists and engineers to strengthen the country’s defence.

“[He] reiterated national commitment to ensure national security and defence.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the efforts of the chairman joint chiefs of staff, the army chief, and the scientists and engineers involved in preparation for the launch, according to a statement from the Prime Minister Office.

“The success of the training launch clearly shows that Pakistan’s defence is in strong hands.

“The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the professional capabilities of the Pakistan Army and its full preparedness for national defence,” the statement said.

On Saturday, the ISPR said that Pakistan had conducted a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450km.

In May last year, the army conducted a test-launch of Fatah-II guided rocket system which had a range of 400km.

The guidance system makes this rocket a precision weapon enhancing its lethality and efficacy, while the trajectory mode and terminal guidance technology enables it to evade the enemy’s anti-ballistic missile systems.

The April 22 attack in Pahalgam killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in one of the deadliest assaults since 2000. India has implied cross-border links without evidence, while Pakistan has rejected the claim and called for a neutral probe.

Tensions have since spiked, with Pakistan reinforcing its forces as it expected an incursion and India’s premier granting “operational freedom” to his military. Pakistan witnessed shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) in AJK for a week since April 25, with the Pakistan Army responding to unprovoked Indian firing.

A day ago, ISPR Director General Lt General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar briefed members of political parties on national security during an in-camera session in Islamabad.

“If aggression is imposed on Pakistan, then the forces are ready to give a befitting reply to the enemy,” PTV News quoted the DG ISPR as saying.

It added that during the in-camera session, the information minister also informed the political leaders about the government’s diplomatic measures and the country’s stance.

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Perilous hour

Perilous hour

Maleeha Lodhi
The question is whether there are any favourable factors in play today that can halt the ongoing escalation and avert a head-on clash.

Editorial

Doing business
Updated 05 May, 2025

Doing business

The government does not put in consistent effort to ensure the rule of law, the absence of which is what eventually drives investors away.
Destination unknown
05 May, 2025

Destination unknown

PAKISTANI politicians love to punch above their weight. With the return of the PML-N to power, it was but natural to...
Wounded childhood
05 May, 2025

Wounded childhood

PAKISTAN is unkind to its children. The NCRC’s State of Children in Pakistan Report 2024 scans the grim...
Failed narrative
Updated 04 May, 2025

Failed narrative

Few in the global arena, including India’s traditional foreign partners and the US, are buying New Delhi’s narrative.
Water allocation
04 May, 2025

Water allocation

THINGS may be looking up for farmers. With flows improving, the Indus River System Authority has summoned its...
Weaponising hunger
04 May, 2025

Weaponising hunger

OVER the course of 18 months, the world has seen unspeakable images come out of Gaza, but none are seared as...