AJK reviews contingency plans amid heightened tensions

MUZAFFARABAD: The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Friday held a high-level meeting to review preparedness measures amid escalating tensions and the possibility of Indian aggression across the Line of Control (LoC).

Chaired by Chief Secret­ary Khushal Khan and attended by heads and representatives of key government departments, the meeting focused on evaluating the roles and responsibilities of departments and institutions in case of war-like developments and agreed on a series of precautionary measures to manage any eventuality.

The chief secretary directed all government departments and institutions to remain on high alert and ensure that relevant machinery, equipment, and personnel were ready for immediate deployment.

The Food Department, which normally maintains one month’s stock of food supplies in hard-to-reach areas including the LoC, was instructed to double the quantity of stock. The Health Department was directed to ensure uninterrupted availability of medicines and medical staff, with all ambulances kept in functional condition.

All govt depts, institutions asked to remain on high alert; all leaves previously granted cancelled

The SDMA was designated as the focal agency for coordinating emergency response. It was tasked with ensuring the availability of non-food and non-perishable items in accordance with district-level contingency plans.

The possibility of using educational institutions as temporary shelters for displaced persons was also discussed. In case of prolonged tensions, strategies to minimise academic disruption for students were considered.

The Highways Department was instructed to keep the road connecting Naran (in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) with Neelum Valley’s Surgan area via Noori Top open for emergency movement and relocation.

The departments of Health, Education, Civil Defence, Communication and Works, Electricity, SDMA, and Rescue 1122 were declared essential services. All previously granted leaves for employees in these departments were cancelled with immediate effect.

The meeting learnt that around 427,000 people lived within five kilometres of the LoC in all 13 constituencies of the AJK Legislative Assembly — from Neelum to the southernmost Bhimber district — and were known for their resilience.

Published in Dawn, May 3rd, 2025