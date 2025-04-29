Canadians vote in pivotal polls amid US tensions

TORONTO: In a political atmosphere thick with anxiety over Canada’s sovereignty and future direction, millions of Canadians head to the polls on Monday in a snap federal election that could reshape the nation’s domestic and foreign policies for years to come.

Triggered by a leadership change at the top of the ruling Liberal Party, and intensified by a newly aggressive stance from the United States, this election has evolved far beyond traditional party lines into a referendum on Canada’s identity itself.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, who assumed office just six weeks ago after the sudden resignation of Justin Trudeau, is seeking a strong mandate to lead during an exceptionally turbulent time. His main opponent, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, has turned the contest into a fierce battle over economic hardship, housing shortages, and Canada’s frayed relationship with its closest ally, the United States.

Carney has worked to position himself as a calm, technocratic leader who can steer Canada through both internal and external storms. With a professional background that includes leadership roles at the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, Carney has emphasised stability, national unity, and an assertive stance against what he has called “external threats to Canadian independence,” a thinly veiled reference to recent tensions with US President Donald Trump.

Anxiety over sovereignty marks federal election

In recent weeks, Trump’s administration imposed harsh new tariffs on key Canadian exports and reignited old grievances over trade deals and border policies. Most controversially, Trump suggested during a rally earlier this month that Canada “would be better off as America’s 51st state,” provoking outrage across the Canadian political spectrum. Carney and the Liberals seized on the remarks, framing the election as a critical moment to defend Canada’s sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Poilievre has attacked the Liberals’ economic record, blaming them for the high cost of living, soaring interest rates, and a national housing crisis that has particularly affected younger voters. More recently, he has also promised a pragmatic approach to cross-border relations. However, his campaign has focused heavily on pocketbook issues, pledging to cut taxes, reduce government spending, and make home ownership more accessible.

Voter turnout this time around is expected to be unusually high, with Elections Canada confirming that more than seven million people had already cast ballots during advance voting days, a record in modern Canadian elections. Analysts say the combination of economic anxiety, nationalistic sentiment, and leadership change has energised voters who might otherwise have stayed home.

Still, polls suggest a tight race. The Liberals and Conservatives have been locked in a statistical tie throughout much of the campaign, with the outcome likely to hinge on key battlegrounds in Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia. The New Democratic Party (NDP), led by Jagmeet Singh, and the Bloc Québécois, under Yves-François Blanchet, are also expected to play kingmaker roles if no party wins a clear majority.

In the 343-seat House of Commons, a party must secure at least 172 seats to form a majority government. If no party achieves that, Canadians could face coalition talks or another minority parliament, deepening political uncertainty at a crucial time.

Results are expected to start rolling in shortly after polls close across the country on late Monday evening. Whether Canadians choose continuity or change, their vote will send a strong signal, not just to Ottawa, but to Washington and the world.

