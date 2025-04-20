JI agrees not to march to Islamabad’s Red Zone for Gaza rally

The Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) on Sunday agreed not to march to Islamabad’s Red Zone as part of its ‘Palestine Solidarity March’, instead staging the demonstration on the Islamabad Expressway, according to a party spokesperson.

Earlier, the federal government sealed all entry and exit points leading to the high-security Red Zone, to maintain the law and order situation. The Margalla Gate, however, was left open for public but a heavy contingent of police was deployed there, as JI supporters advanced towards the capital in solidarity with Palestinians amid Israel’s bloody military campaign in Gaza.

JI Islamabad Information Secretary Amir Baloch said today that the party will march on the Islamabad Expressway as “matters have been settled between JI and the Islamabad Administration.”

“The JI has decided not to march towards the Red Zone and will march for Gaza on the Islamabad Expressway,” Baloch said in a statement. “We’ll march near Zero Point and a stage will be set up on H8 Overhead Bridge, while our central leaders, including Jamaat-i-Islami Pakistan Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, will address the rally.”

According to a Dawn.com correspondent at the scene, demonstrators have been allowed to enter the expressway via Double Road and IJP Road. The correspondent reported that containers have been moved, but added that in case of an emergency or deteriorating security, they will be placed again.

Pakistani and Palestinian flags are hoisted at D-Chowk in Islamabad amid the Jamaat-i-Islami’s ‘Palestine Solidarity March’ on April 20. — Umar Bacha

Additionally, police had increased security in the capital for the arrival of a “foreign guest”.

“Due to the arrival of a foreign guest in Islamabad on 20 April 2025, from 7pm to 9pm, extraordinary security arrangements have been made at various times at Karal Chowk, Express Highway, Khanna Pul, Faizabad, Club Road, and Radio Pakistan Chowk,” the Islamabad Police wrote on X.

“Due to the route, there will be some temporary disruptions in traffic flow on the Express Highway. Traffic will experience slowdowns,” the statement added.

Citizens were advised to use the service road connected to the Express Highway and to leave for their destination 20 minutes early.

Separately, the Foreign Office announced the arrival of the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates on Sunday evening.

A statement said that Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan would visit Islamabad to hold talks with his counterpart Ishaq Dar on “the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, with particular focus on trade and investment, energy cooperation, regional security and people-to-people linkages”.

The JI had originally scheduled the protest for Sunday at 3pm outside the US Embassy within the Red Zone. However, in response to the lockdown, JI General Secretary Amirul Azeem announced an alternative protest location in a video message. He urged participants to head toward Zero Point, at the Srinagar Highway exit near Faizabad.

Due to the roadblocks and heavy rain, only a small group of protesters had reached Zero Point by around 3:45pm. They began chanting slogans against Israel and the United States. The larger contingent of protesters had yet to arrive at the new protest site.

Last week, thousands of Karachi residents gathered on the city’s main roads for Gaza solidarity marches organised by two religio-political parties, where the participants expressed solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid Israel’s bloody military offensive.

According to the JI’s press release, people from all walks of life attended the demonstration, called by party chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, including representative bodies of lawyers, teachers, traders, doctors and other professionals.

The Israeli offensive, which began in response to Hamas’s unprecedented attack on October 7, 2023, has killed more than 51,000 Palestinians and destroyed much of the housing and hospital infrastructure in the enclave. The death toll is feared to be much higher due to thousands still missing under the rubble.

Capital police issues traffic plan

According to a traffic advisory issued by the Islamabad Police, “due to law and order, the entry and exit routes of the Red Zone, including Serena [Hotel], Nadra, Marriott and Express Chowk” would be temporarily closed until further notice.

The advisory urged citizens going to the Secretariat and the Red Zone to use Margalla Road, while citizens heading to Faizabad and Rawalpindi from Rawal Dam Chowk should use Kashmir Chowk, Srinagar Highway, 9th Avenue or Double Road.

“Citizens going to Rawalpindi from Karaal via Express Chowk should use Old Airport Road, Rawal Dam Road and 9th Avenue Double Road,” the advisory added. “From Ojri Loop, use Express Highway Dhok Kala Khan Service Road. Zero Point is closed for Faizabad.”

Motorists in Islamabad encounter shipping containers on their route amid the Jamaat-i-Islami’s ‘Palestine Solidarity March’ on April 20. — Umar Bacha

For citizens heading to Karaal via Faisal Avenue, Rawalpindi Murree Road and Srinagar Highway, the police recommended they use the 9th New Double Road, Rawal Road and Old Airport Karaal Chowk to reach their destination.

Citizens coming from Murree to Islamabad from Faizabad via Rawal Dam Chowk were urged to turn left to Karaal Chowk, and travel to the old airport, from Karaal Chowk, Rawal Road Rawalpindi, Murree Road and double road.

“Citizens going from [the] New Airport to Murree/Bahara Kahu can use Peshawar Sadar Road,” the police added.

“From Kashmir Highway, use the 9th Avenue Double Road from Rawal Road to the old airport, up to Latrar Road, then Park Road, Rawal Team Kashmir Chowk to Murree/Bahara Kahu.”

Citizens leaving Islamabad were urged to use the 9th Avenue double road to go to Rawalpindi via Faisal Avenue, while those coming from Muzaffargarh were instructed to use the Ambassador Hotel 7th Avenue or G-6.

“From GPO Chowk, use 7th Avenue or Fazal Haq Road Jinnah Avenue,” the advisory added.