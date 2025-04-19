Pakistan and Afghanistan agree to continue dialogue for resolving bilateral issues

Pakistan and Afghanistan on Saturday agreed to continue dialogue for resolving bilateral issues in a positive environment amid high-level talks in Kabul.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in Kabul earlier today for a day-long visit to discuss security issues that could potentially lead to a thaw in relations between the two neighbours after protracted stalemate over Islamabad’s terrorism concerns.

The much-awaited visit follows the latest round of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Coordination Committee meeting in Kabul. Pakistan’s delegation was led by Ambassador Sadiq Khan, the country’s special representative for Afghanistan.

According to a statement by the Foreign Office (FO), Dar engaged in extensive discussions with Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The statement said, “The discussions encompassed a comprehensive range of topics pertaining to bilateral relations, underscoring the need to devise strategies for enhancing cooperation across diverse areas of mutual interest, including security, trade, transit, connectivity, and people to people contacts.”

“The Deputy Prime Minister emphasised the paramount importance of addressing all pertinent issues, particularly those related to security and border management, in order to fully realise the potential for regional trade and connectivity,” it added.

The FO further said, “Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to fostering mutually beneficial relations and agreed on the importance of maintaining high-level engagement.”

Later, Dar also called on the acting Afghan Prime Minister, Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund, the FO added in a separate statement.

Both sides exchanged views on key issues of mutual interest, including security, trade and transit cooperation, and explored ways to enhance people-to-people contacts.

Reaffirming the commitment to continued engagement, both sides agreed to maintain high-level exchanges to further strengthen the relations between the two brotherly countries.

Speaking to the media before his departure, Dar said that the two countries share deep-rooted brotherly ties which must be further strengthened, state-media Radio Pakistan reported.

Dar said Pakistan has concerns regarding terrorism and discussions will be held with the Afghan side on this matter.

“Our aim is to foster collaboration that serves the mutual interests of the peoples of both countries as well as the region,” he added.

View this post on Instagram

The deputy PM was welcomed at the airport by the dignitaries of the Afghan government, according to a statement by the Pakistan Embassy. The statement added that the Pakistan’s Head of Mission in Afghanistan Ambassador Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani and officers of the embassy were also present on the occasion.

“There are some reasons for the coldness in relations with Afghanistan in the last few years,” Dar told state-media Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) ahead of his departure.

He continued, “I think that the security of Pakistan, the people, of their lives, and of their properties is very important. We have concerns regarding terrorism, which we will discuss.”

He said that there were immense opportunities for trade, economy, and investment between the two countries. “Our links with Central Asia can be done through rail, but unless Afghanistan becomes a partner, a railway link between Pakistan and Central Asia cannot be built without it,” he added.

He further said that the potential in trade was not being utilised, adding that the PM and other stakeholders decided that we would engage with Afghanistan.

Dar also highlighted the trade and investment talks between the two countries held earlier this week. Afghan Acting Minister for Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi led a high-level delegation to Pakistan to explore ways to enhance trade ties.

He said that he was leaving with a “goodwill message” and stated, “Both Muslim countries should become close partners of each other and do whatever is possible for the economic development of the people of both countries and for the betterment of the people.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrives in Kabul on April 19, 2025. — X/@ForeignOfficePk

A day earlier, FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said, “At the invitation of Acting Afghan Foreign Minister, […] Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, will lead a high-level delegation to Kabul tomorrow.”

He said that the talks will cover the entirety of the Pak-Afghan relationship, focusing on ways to bolster cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, including security and trade.

The trip comes in light of rising tensions between the two countries, with Afghan refugee deportations, skirmishes along the border, and the increased activity of armed groups within Pakistan since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.

Pakistan maintains that these armed groups operate from within Afghan soil, a claim that Afghan officials have denied, maintaining that no one can use Afghan soil against any country.