Plan to empower Karachi wardens to impose fines for wrong-way driving

• KMC to present resolution in City Council for approval

• Wardens don’t have legal authority to issue traffic challans, says opposition leader

• Mayor believes strict action essential to prevent accidents

KARACHI: In view of the alarming rise in traffic accidents involving motorcyclists, many of whom drive the wrong way, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has decided to empower its city wardens with the authority to impose hefty fines on those caught driving in the wrong direction on city roads.

According to a statement issued by the KMC on Wednesday, “The KMC has decided to impose a Rs15,000 fine on individuals found driving in the wrong direction on the city’s main roads.”

“The decision has been made to curb traffic violations and enhance public safety. The fines will be enforced through city wardens,” it added.

“A resolution supporting this measure will be formally presented in the upcoming City Council session for approval and implementation,” it added.

The KMC said that the initiative was under consideration on the directives of Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab and the high-powered Karachi Task Force which he chaired.

According to Mayor Wahab, taking strict action against one-way violation is essential to prevent accidents and improve traffic flow in Karachi.

“The KMC urges all motorists to follow traffic rules and cooperate with enforcement personnel to ensure road safety across the city,” the statement added.

Opposition expresses reservations

Leader of the Opposition in the City Council Advocate Saifuddin of the Jamaat-i-Islami expressed his reservations about the proposal.

He said he had already discussed the matter with senior KMC officials. “We had a detailed meeting with Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad on the issue, during which we made our position clear i.e. the city wardens do not have legal authority to impose fines for traffic violations,” he stated.

He said that the opposition supported the deployment of city wardens to assist traffic police. “However, granting them power to impose fines might lead to misuse and exploitation. The idea is more likely to backfire than deliver meaningful results.”

In 2008, the defunct City District Government Karachi had during the time of Mustafa Kamal established a community police department. The same department was renamed as city wardens after the provincial government, police and several political and religious parties expressed their concerns about the community police.

Talking to Dawn, DIG-Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah said that the deployment of city wardens would significantly support the traffic police’s efforts in managing traffic across Karachi.

He noted that the addition of manpower would enhance the ability to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on the city’s major roads.

“We’ve only had the support of city wardens during Ramazan, and their presence made a noticeable difference,” he said.

“If they are deployed throughout the year, it would undoubtedly strengthen our efforts and significantly boost the manpower essential for managing the city’s traffic,” he added.

Published in Dawn, April 17th, 2025