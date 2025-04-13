E-Paper | April 13, 2025

US military ready to ensure Iran never gets a nuclear bomb: Pentagon chief

AFP Published April 13, 2025 Updated April 13, 2025 10:52pm
Pete Hegseth, US secretary of defence, attends a joint news conference with Gen Nakatani, Japan’s defence minister, not photographed, at the Ministry of Defence in Tokyo, Japan on March 30, — Reuters/FIle
Pete Hegseth, US secretary of defence, attends a joint news conference with Gen Nakatani, Japan’s defence minister, not photographed, at the Ministry of Defence in Tokyo, Japan on March 30, — Reuters/FIle

United States Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth reiterated on Sunday that the United States hopes for a diplomatic solution to keep Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, but if that failed, the military was ready “to go deep and to go big”.

US and Iranian diplomats opened indirect talks on Saturday in Oman in an effort to resolve Western concerns about Iran’s nuclear program.

Hegseth on Sunday described the first, tentative contacts in Oman as “productive” and “a good step”. He told CBS’s “Face the Nation” that while President Donald Trump hoped to never have to resort to a military option, “We’ve shown a capability to go far, to go deep and to go big.”

“Again, we don’t want to do that, but if we have to, we will to prevent the nuclear bomb in Iran’s hands.”

Trump said on Wednesday that military action was “absolutely” possible — in conjunction with Israel — if the talks in Oman failed.

“If it requires military, we’re going to have military,” he told reporters.

“Israel will obviously be very much involved in that, be the leader of that.”

That followed a blunt warning in late March that “if they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing.”

Trump pulled the United States out of an earlier multi-nation nuclear agreement with Iran in 2018, during his first term in the White House.

Analysts say Iran may now be just weeks away from producing a deliverable nuclear weapon — though Tehran denies it is building such arms.

US Iran Rift
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Caught in between
Updated 13 Apr, 2025

Caught in between

In the absence of a trade agreement, under WTO rules, Pakistan cannot reduce duty rates for the US without doing the same for other countries.
Spirit of giving
13 Apr, 2025

Spirit of giving

THE recent declaration by ulema affirming that organ donation after death is not only permissible but an act of...
Targeting dissent
13 Apr, 2025

Targeting dissent

THE recent notice sent by the FIA to former senator Farhatullah Babar is deeply troubling — and revealing....
Stranded Afghans
Updated 12 Apr, 2025

Stranded Afghans

It is both unfair and dangerous that Afghan people’s immediate well-being has been left entirely to Pakistan to consider.
Peaceful protest
12 Apr, 2025

Peaceful protest

A CONCLAVE of local divines that had gathered in Islamabad on Thursday have made two important points: firstly, that...
Squash hopes
12 Apr, 2025

Squash hopes

IT was a monumental triumph: Noor Zaman came back from the brink to clinch the Under-23 World Squash Championships...