Deported felons’ passports to be blocked: Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: The government will block the passports of Pakistanis deported from other countries over criminal activities, and tighten the process of issuing new travel documents, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced on Thursday.
The move is aimed at deterring Pakistani nationals who travel abroad and commit illegal acts, such as begging.
In recent years, hundreds of Pakistanis have been deported, mostly from the Gulf countries, over beggary.
The minister directed the officials to complete all legal formalities regarding new requirements for obtaining passports.
Interior minister says policies being strengthened to curb illegal migration
The new requirements will help curb illegal immigration and screen those committing illegal acts.
The minister issued the directives during a meeting at the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports.
The Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Interior Secretary Muhammad Khurram Agha, FIA DG Rifat Mukhtar Raja and Passports DG Mustafa Jamal Qazi also attended the meeting.
Mr Chaudhry said the decision will “send a positive message” to the international community regarding Pakistan’s commitment to act against illegal migration.
Mr Naqvi said the directive to block the passports of deported persons should be fully implemented.
He also inspected the newly installed machines to print machine-readable passports and generate e-passports.
The minister also met German experts who were in Pakistan to install the machines.
Mr Naqvi said the new machines will enhance the printing capacity of the passport office and expedite the issuance of passports.
Mr Qazi, the passport DG, briefed the federal minister. He said a mobile app will be launched soon for the convenience of citizens.
Policies to tackle trafficking
Separately, Mr Naqvi informed the National Assembly that the government has developed policies to combat human trafficking.
He, however, acknowledged that a number of challenges remained in fully addressing the issue.
In a written reply to a question posed by a lawmaker, he said amendments have been proposed in the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act 2018 and Prevention of Smuggling of Migrant Act 2018 to make them more effective.
The amendments — passed by the NA but awaiting approval from the Senate — focused on imposing longer imprisonment terms and higher fines for trafficking offences.
He said amendments in the Trafficking in Persons Act 2018 were proposed to address new forms of exploitation, such as organised beggary.
As a result of efficient immigration checks and profiling at airports, FIA has successfully intercepted and offloaded 23,468 passengers during 2023 (including 299 travelling on fake/forged documents) and 27,432 during 2024 (including 286 travelling on fake/forged documents), the minister said.
He said ten new border crossing points have been notified along the western borders — with Afghanistan — to strengthen existing infrastructure and ensure legal immigration.
The FIA has already implemented the One-Document Regime (ODR) at all immigration checkpoints along the western border.
The move has brought immigration operations at par with those existing international airports.
The installation of Integrated Border Management System will ensure real-time data capture of all travellers with enforcement of stop lists to curb human trafficking and smuggling.
Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2025