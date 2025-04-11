Deported felons’ passports to be blocked: Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: The government will block the passports of Pakistanis deported from other countries over criminal activities, and tighten the process of issuing new travel documents, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced on Thursday.

The move is aimed at deterring Pakistani nationals who travel abroad and commit illegal acts, such as begging.

In recent years, hundreds of Pakistanis have been deported, mostly from the Gulf countries, over beggary.

The minister directed the officials to complete all legal formalities regar­ding new requirements for obtaining passports.

Interior minister says policies being strengthened to curb illegal migration

The new requirements will help curb illegal im­­m­igration and screen those committing illegal acts.

The minister issued the directives during a meeting at the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports.

The Minister of State for In­­terior Talal Chaudhry, In­­terior Secretary Muha­m­mad Khurram Agha, FIA DG Rifat Mukhtar Raja and Passports DG Mustafa Jamal Qazi also attended the meeting.

Mr Chaudhry said the decision will “send a positive message” to the international community regarding Pakistan’s commitment to act against illegal migration.

Mr Naqvi said the directive to block the passports of deported persons should be fully implemented.

He also inspected the newly installed machines to print machine-readable passports and generate e-passports.

The minister also met German experts who were in Pakistan to install the machines.

Mr Naqvi said the new machines will enhance the printing capacity of the passport office and expedite the issuance of passports.

Mr Qazi, the passport DG, briefed the federal minister. He said a mobile app will be launched soon for the convenience of citizens.

Policies to tackle trafficking

Separately, Mr Naqvi informed the National Assembly that the government has developed policies to combat human trafficking.

He, however, acknowledged that a number of challenges remained in fully addressing the issue.

In a written reply to a question posed by a lawmaker, he said amendm­e­­nts have been proposed in the Prevention of Traf­fic­king in Persons Act 2018 and Prevention of Smug­g­ling of Migrant Act 2018 to make them more effective.

The amendments — pa­­s­sed by the NA but awaiting approval from the Senate — focused on imp­osing longer imprisonment terms and higher fines for trafficking offences.

He said amendments in the Trafficking in Persons Act 2018 were proposed to address new forms of exploitation, such as organised beggary.

As a result of efficient im­­migration checks and pro­filing at airports, FIA has successfully intercep­t­­ed and offloaded 23,468 pa­­ssengers during 2023 (including 299 travelling on fake/forged documents) and 27,432 during 2024 (including 286 travelling on fake/forged docum­ents), the minister said.

He said ten new border crossing points have been notified along the western borders — with Afghanis­tan — to strengthen existing infrastructure and ensure legal immigration.

The FIA has already implemented the One-Document Regime (ODR) at all immigration checkpoints along the western border.

The move has brought immigration operations at par with those existing international airports.

The installation of Integ­rated Border Ma­­na­gement System will ensure real-time data capture of all travellers with enf­or­cem­e­­nt of stop lists to curb hu­­man trafficking and smuggling.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2025