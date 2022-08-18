DAWN.COM Logo

UK inks deal to return ‘criminals’ to Pakistan

Atika Rehman Published August 18, 2022 Updated August 18, 2022 08:12am
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel (L) and Pakistan Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar (R) at the signing ceremony of a deal under which foreign criminals and immigration offenders from the UK can be returned to Pakistan. — Photo courtesy Priti Patel Twitter
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel (L) and Pakistan Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar (R) at the signing ceremony of a deal under which foreign criminals and immigration offenders from the UK can be returned to Pakistan. — Photo courtesy Priti Patel Twitter

LONDON: The UK signed a major deal with Pakistan on Wednesday, under which foreign criminals and immigration offenders from the UK can be returned to Pakistan.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel hailed the development on Twitter, saying that “I’m proud to have signed a new landmark agreement with our Pakistani friends to return foreign criminals and immigration offenders from the UK to Pakistan. This deal shows our #NewPlanForImmigration in action, as we deliver for the British people”.

“I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UK. The British public have quite rightly had enough of people abusing our laws and gaming the system so we can’t remove them,” the statement quoted Ms Patel as saying.

“This agreement, which I am proud to have signed with our Pakistani friends, shows the New Plan for Immigration in action and the government delivering.”

Legal expert says agreement will allow Britain to deport ‘unwanted persons’, even those who have no ties, to Pakistan

“Our new Borders Act will go further and help end the cycle of last-minute claims and appeals that can delay removals.”

A statement from the Pakistani High Commission said: “The agreement renews and updates, in a bilateral context an earlier agreement between Pakistan and the European Community regarding readmission of persons residing without authorisation concluded in Oct 2009. The bilateral agreement was necessitated by the exit of the UK from the European Union.”

A photo tweeted with the announcement showed Ms Patel at a signing ceremony with Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar. A statement said the home secretary met with Mr Khokhar and the Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, to sign the reciprocal agreement.

Under the new plan, Pakistani nationals with no legal right to remain in the UK, including criminals, failed asylum seekers and immigration offenders, will reportedly be removed.

The statement said Pakistan nationals make up the seventh largest number of foreign criminals in prisons in England and Wales totalling nearly 3pc of the foreign national offender population.

“The agreement underlines both countries’ ongoing commitment to tackling the issue of illegal migration and the significant threats it poses to both nations. The agreement also includes ongoing work to improve and expand UK-Pakistani law enforcement cooperation,” it said.

Bad news for Pakistan

Though Pakistan has demanded an extradition treaty with the UK for years, this agreement falls short of that. Some lawyers see it as a blow to Pakistan, which may now see an influx of deported criminals from the UK — even those who have never visited Pakistan.

“This is a very negative step for Pakistan,” UK-based immigration law expert Mohammad Amjad told Dawn. “Last year, the Pakistani government was presented with this deal and refused to sign it, because fundamentally it will allow serious criminals to be deported to Pakistan without critical information sharing. This will present huge problems for Pakistan.”

Mr Amjad cited the case of Sohail Ayaz, a convicted pedophile and child abuser who was deported to Pakistan from the UK, but exploited the absence of an information-sharing mechanism and continued his criminal activities in Pakistan. In 2019, he was arrested for the rape and assault of upto 30 minors, despite being convicted of similar offences by a UK court in 2008.

He said: “Such issues will increase. Some criminals may be deported who have no links to Pakistan, and they will pose an even greater threat as they have no family network once they are sent back. The only beneficiary is the UK.”

The deal with Pakistan came after deals were signed with Albania and India last year, as well as Serbia and Nigeria this year. Pakistan’s deal appears similar to the agreements signed with Albania, Serbia and Nigeria where illegal immigrants and criminal offenders will be removed from the UK.

The deal with India, however, was more of a migration partnership deal, which allowed young British and Indian nationals to work and live in each other’s countries.

Published in Dawn, August 18th, 2022

ik4ever
Aug 18, 2022 08:14am
So fifty percent of Pakistanis will return?
Reply Recommend 0
ik4ever
Aug 18, 2022 08:16am
Albania, Serbia and Nigeria got the same deal.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
Aug 18, 2022 08:16am
Does that mean Nawaz Sharif will be deported to Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Peace
Aug 18, 2022 08:19am
Ok, now see back NS?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 18, 2022 08:20am
Too little, too late. Why were they sleeping since August 14, 1947?
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Aug 18, 2022 08:21am
Specially arrange for deportation of Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan and then absolved of his convictions by his brother in government. The handlers are trying to handle this regime change well by hook or by crook.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Aug 18, 2022 08:24am
Please deport criminals like Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar and Altaf Hussain to begin with
Reply Recommend 0
HAK
Aug 18, 2022 08:24am
The govt by convicts in Pakistan has opened the doors for more criminals to enter our country. Criminals facilitating criminals.
Reply Recommend 0
Donald Bu
Aug 18, 2022 08:24am
Looks like PLM(N) rolled over and took this once sided deal!
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Aug 18, 2022 08:25am
Here is the list. Nawaz and family. Altaf and company. Mushraf and other retired generals.
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem
Aug 18, 2022 08:27am
Will UK Accepted criminals back from Australia NZ and USA. What a joke create second class citizens of the West.
Reply Recommend 0
Sidhu
Aug 18, 2022 08:28am
Same needed from Canada & USA.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Aug 18, 2022 08:29am
Lets have an agreement that UK will return all looted money during colonial era to Pakistan and other colonies.
Reply Recommend 0
Sensible
Aug 18, 2022 08:29am
We already have so many criminals living in Pakistan. Why seek more ? ...
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Aug 18, 2022 08:32am
What did Pakistan get in return? Can we get Altaf Hussain, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, Ishaq Dar and Nawaz Sharif etc. If not then how can we benefit from such an agreement?
Reply Recommend 0
Munno
Aug 18, 2022 08:33am
Even under this agreement, people who can't afford lawyers or don't have funds to defend themselves will be returned. People like NS & company will roam free in London. UK should have a law to justify how a person bought an expensive property
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Aug 18, 2022 08:37am
What are they so happy about. This goes against Pakistan. Criminals who have never been to Pakistan will be sent over while the corrupt and their money will stay in the UK. Shame on this govt for signing this…
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan Tahir
Aug 18, 2022 08:38am
Nawaz Sharif will be the 1st one then to be returned
Reply Recommend 0
MS
Aug 18, 2022 08:39am
Will they send back the Shariff clan members.
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Aug 18, 2022 08:44am
Bad decision signing this agreement. Now they should investigate criminal. Ambassador should recheck person criminal history before they get ok to board.
Reply Recommend 0
Carafe
Aug 18, 2022 08:47am
Pakistan is for returning/refusing entry to Afghans and the criminal elements and costs associated. The UK wants to remove and return illegal Pakistani nationals.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Aug 18, 2022 08:48am
Unfair deal. The UK should stop harboring convicted felons like nawaz shareef and Altaf hussain first. Every absconded and criminal who has money runs to England where he is given a red carpet welcome.
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas khan
Aug 18, 2022 08:51am
How about absconder NS?
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 18, 2022 08:52am
They will commit rape and murder in UK and get free on bail in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Aug 18, 2022 08:52am
... "Some criminals may be deported who have no links to Pakistan." It is unclear what this means. Are they people who were smuggled into the UK from Pakistan? People whose parents live in Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Monis
Aug 18, 2022 09:14am
Why 'criminals' only return, why not their 'looted money'??
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Aug 18, 2022 09:20am
To be very Honest, the Criminals like Nawaz Sharif and Altaf Hussain will become Hero once their Jet landed in the country which is called Land of Pure Peoples.
Reply Recommend 0

