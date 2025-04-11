E-Paper | April 11, 2025

BHC reserves verdict on Mahrang’s release

Saleem Shahid Published April 11, 2025 Updated April 11, 2025 10:11am

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Thursday reserved its verdict on a petition seeking the release of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) chief organiser Dr Mahrang Baloch and other BYC activists who had been sent to jail under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance.

The petition was filed by Nadia Baloch, the sister of Dr Mahrang, challenging the detention of the BYC leader and other activists. The petition was heard by a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ejaz Ahmed Swati and Justice Muhammad Aamir Rana.

Senior lawyers Kamran Murtaza, Ali Ahmed Kurd, Rehab Buledi, Khalid Kabdani and Sajid Tareen represented the petitioner. They contended that the arrests of Dr Mahrang and other BYC members were illegal and maliciously carried out. They urged the court to declare the arrests illegal and issue orders for their release.

The court directed the petitioner’s lawyers to submit a sworn affidavit in accordance with Article 5 of the Constitution. After this directive, the court took a 30-minute recess. When the session resumed, the lawyers submitted the required affidavit.

Advocate General Adnan Basharat raised several objections to the contents of the affidavit and requested the court to reject the petition. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court rese­rved its decision, which is expected to be announced within a day or two.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Mr Murtaza expressed the hope for a favourable outcome. “We have completed our arguments and are hopeful for justice. In my opinion, the detention orders were not legally sound,” the JUI-F senator said.

Mr Murtaza claimed that the court had been provided with comprehensive legal grounds for the release of those detained.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan outreach
Updated 11 Apr, 2025

Balochistan outreach

Terrorists must be dealt with firmly, but engaging in political activity cannot be equated with terrorism.
PSL season
11 Apr, 2025

PSL season

THE build-up to the 10th season of the Pakistan Super League, cricket’s most lucrative product in the country, has...
Student woes
11 Apr, 2025

Student woes

BRIGHT young Pakistanis face an uncertain future in the US. The Trump administration, not content with merely...
Mineral wealth
Updated 10 Apr, 2025

Mineral wealth

The Baloch unrest is partly the result of the belief that the province’s resources are being used for the rest of the country rather than for Balochistan’s economic development.
Senate shortfalls
10 Apr, 2025

Senate shortfalls

THE latest Citizens’ Report by Pildat on the performance of the Senate of Pakistan is a sobering account of...
Crypto coup
10 Apr, 2025

Crypto coup

IT is quite the coup. One of the most recognisable names in the global cryptocurrency market has been roped in by ...