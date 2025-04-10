Indonesia offers shelter to injured Palestinians

JAKARTA: Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday said he was prepared to grant temporary shelter to Palestinians affected by the war on Gaza.

Nearly half a million Gaza residents have been displaced in the weeks since Israel resumed military operations in the territory last month, according to the United Nations.

“We are ready to receive wounded victims,” Prabowo said before leaving for a Middle East visit to the United Arab Emirates, Turkiye, Egypt, Qatar and Jordan.

“We are ready to send planes to transport them. We estimate the numbers may be 1,000 for the first wave.”

Wounded Palestinians and “traumatised, orphaned children” would be prioritised, he added.

He said he had instructed his foreign minister to talk with Palestinian officials and “parties in the region” on how to evacuate orphans and wounded people. The victims may stay in Indonesia until they completely recover and it’s safe to return, he said.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2025