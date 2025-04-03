E-Paper | April 03, 2025

No ‘target date’ for finalising visa restrictions, says State Dept

Anwar Iqbal Published April 3, 2025 Updated April 3, 2025 08:01am

WASHINGTON: The Trump admin­istration seems to have put off the process of imposing visa restrictions on citizens from several countries whose vetting procedures were deemed insufficient by US security agencies.

The proposed ‘travel ban’ was expe­cted to apply new restrictions on citizens from more than 40 countries, inclu­ding Pakistan, travelling to the US.

The move came about following an executive order, signed by President Donald Trump on Jan 20, titled ‘Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other Threats’.

That order instructed federal agencies to assess screening standards worldwide and propose visa restrictions by March 21. However, the deadline passed without an announcement, and the State Department later confirmed that there’s no new timeline for the policy’s implementation.

Delay in finalising list of nations whose citizens could face additional curbs on US travel points to internal disagreements, legal and bureaucratic challenges

When asked about the deadline for the State Department to submit a report to the president detailing recommendations for visa and travel restrictions, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told a March 31 news conference the “target date” no longer applies.

Earlier, on March 21, Ms Bruce had addressed speculation about an impending announcement, saying: “The deadline is not today”.

At the time, she maintained that a review process was still ongoing “for us to look at the nature of what’s going to help keep America safer in dealing with the issue of visas and who’s allowed into the country”.

At the latest press briefing, she said that the State Department “was acting on executive orders, including this one”.

Asked why the date was postponed, she said: “I can’t speak to that, but I can tell you that we’re working on what the executive order asked for, which is not travel bans, of course, but the nature of restrictions from other countries —whether or not they meet the standard of security and vetting that’s required for entry into the United States.”

Red, yellow and orange lists

US media reports had previously claimed that the administration was working on three colour-coded lists of countries — red, orange, and yellow — that could face various restrictions based on their abilities to screen travellers. But the lack of urgency, acknowledged in State Department briefings, has fuelled speculation about possible obstacles in the policy’s rollout. Reports in the US media suggested that the indefinite delay could point towards internal disagreements within the administration regarding how far the restrictions should go.

President Trump has been vocal about reinstating stringent immigration policies from his first term, including an expanded travel ban that was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018. However, implementation appears to have been stalled by logistical challenges, legal considerations, and concerns over diplomatic fallout.

Bureaucratic challenges

One possible factor is bureaucratic inertia. The executive order tasked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard with compiling a list of restricted nations. But the lack of a public report indicates that either consensus has not been reached or the administration is recalibrating its approach.

Another potential reason is legal vulnerability. The original travel bans faced multiple lawsuits and were only upheld after significant modifications. By delaying the announcement, the administration may be seeking to preempt legal challenges or waiting for a more favorable legal and political climate before moving forward.

More than 30 US lawmakers have urged President Trump to abandon his proposed reinstatement of the controversial travel ban, arguing that it would harm the American economy, damage diplomatic ties, and fail to enhance national security.

“We urge you to reconsider this extreme approach as it poses significant economic, moral, and security challenges that outweigh its intended benefits,” the lawmakers said. The lawmakers also rejected the administration’s justification for the travel ban on national security grounds, calling it an ineffective and discriminatory measure.

Possible diplomatic fallout

The travel ban’s postponement also signals a level of caution in managing international relations. Among the more than 40 nations reportedly considered for restrictions were key U.S. partners like Pakistan, Russia, and Venezuela. Given the complex geopolitical stakes, officials may have determined that the economic and diplomatic repercussions outweighed the immediate political benefits.

Pakistan, in particular, has been a strategic ally in counterterrorism efforts despite longstanding tensions with Washington. The delay suggests the administration may be re-evaluating whether such a move aligns with its broader foreign policy objectives.

A draft obtained by The New York Times reportedly includes Pakistan in the “orange” category, meaning its citizens would be required to undergo in-person interviews for visa approvals. If further concerns arise, the country could be moved to the most restrictive “red” category.

However, Pakistani officials have maintained that they are in discussions with Washington and that nothing had been finalised so far.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

From hard to harder

From hard to harder

Sakib Sherani
Instead of ‘hard state’ turning even harder, citizens deserve a state that goes soft on them in delivering democratic and development aspirations.

Editorial

Canal unrest
Updated 03 Apr, 2025

Canal unrest

With rising water scarcity in Indus system, it is crucial to move towards a consensus-driven policymaking process.
Iran-US tension
03 Apr, 2025

Iran-US tension

THE Trump administration’s threats aimed at Iran do not bode well for global peace, and unless Washington changes...
Flights to history
03 Apr, 2025

Flights to history

MOHENJODARO could have been the forgotten gold we desperately need. Instead, this 5,000-year-old well of antiquity ...
Eid amidst crises
Updated 31 Mar, 2025

Eid amidst crises

Until the Muslim world takes practical steps to end these atrocities, these besieged populations will see no joy.
Women’s rights
Updated 01 Apr, 2025

Women’s rights

Such judgements, and others directly impacting women’s rights should be given more airtime in media.
Not helping
Updated 02 Apr, 2025

Not helping

If it's committed to peace in Balochistan, the state must draw a line between militancy and legitimate protest.