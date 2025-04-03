Is Musk’s political career descending to Earth?

WASHINGTON: Elon Musk’s rise as President Donald Trump’s all-powerful wingman was as rapid and unstoppable as one of his SpaceX rockets. But reports on Wednesday are fueling speculation that the billionaire’s political career may be coming back to Earth.

Politico and ABC News quoted unnamed sources saying Musk could step away from an unprecedented role in which he is spearheading brutal cuts to US government services and has emerged only second to Trump as the face of the administration.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called Politico’s report “garbage.” Another spokesman, Harrison Fields, said Politico is a “tabloid paper that would rather run fake news for clicks than real reporting.”

However, there has been speculation from day one over how long Musk can maintain his extraordinary position, one that has seen him get so close to Trump that critics dub him the “co-president.” For two months, the world’s richest person has overseen an ideologically driven crusade by the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

While DOGE aims ostensibly to save money, Musk has triggered widespread alarm by crippling US foreign aid programmes and scientific research almost overnight. And his prominence inside the White House has reportedly created friction in Trump’s inner circle.

Not only was the South Africa-born tech mogul given a leading voice at a much-publicised cabinet meeting — despite having no official cabinet position — but he regularly appears with Trump in the Oval Office and flies with the president on weekends to his Florida golf resort.

Trump hinted at a gradual break-up this week, telling reporters that “at some point Elon’s going to want to go back to his company.” “He wants to. I’d keep him as long as I could keep him,” Trump said.

Musk loses ‘referendum’

The reports of tension inside the White House have been growing gradually, as have questions over how long Trump — not known for liking to share the limelight — could put up with such an out-sized personality.

But Trump officials may want to give the Tesla, SpaceX and X magnate a harder push after his resounding flop in trying to tilt an important election in the American heartland. Tuesday’s contest to fill a vacant seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court quickly took on national implications after Trump and especially Musk threw their weight behind the conservative candidate, Brad Schimel.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2025