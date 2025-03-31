E-Paper | April 02, 2025

Round-the-clock gas supply to Karachi promised

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 31, 2025 Updated April 2, 2025 08:17am

KARACHI: The people of the metropolis may have a sigh of relief during Eidul Fitr as the Sui Southern Gas Company has assured round-the-clock supply till the third day of the religious festival till midnight.

A spokesman for the gas utility said that the SSGC’s management was taking all steps to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to its customers during the joyous festivities of Eid.

“To achieve this, the company will maintain stable and uninterrupted gas supplies from Chand Raat to the third day of Eid till midnight,” he added.

After Eid holidays, he said that the gas would be supplied to the city from 6am to 10pm.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2025

