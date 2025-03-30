Govt to set up threat assessment centres

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is set to establish intelligence fusion and th­­reat assessment centres at both the nat­ional and provincial levels to ensure prompt and meaningful action on security threats.

The decision was discussed during the second meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee, chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Officials were informed that approval had already been granted for a national-level intelligence centre, while work was in progress to set up provincial-level units.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, the federal interior secretary, the director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), DG Passports, the national coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Authority, Islamabad’s chief commissioner, the National Action Plan coordinator, and representatives from security agencies.

Punjab Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmed, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, and the home ministers of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan also participated. Home secretaries and inspectors general (IGs) from all provinces, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, attended via a video link.

Addressing the meeting, the interior minister reiterated that the prime minister, army chief, and all stakeholders were on the same page in combating terrorism. He assured the participants that no counterterrorism decision would be taken without consulting the provinces.

The meeting reviewed progress made in enhancing the capacity of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in the provinces. Mr Naqvi emphasised the urgent need to fully activate provincial CTDs to ensure an effective response to security threats. He assured that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan would receive special assistance given the heightened security challenges.

Mr Naqvi also stressed that the Counter-Terrorism Wing of the FIA would be fully activated at the federal level to strengthen intelligence sharing and response mechanisms.

The committee was briefed on the ongoing reorganisation of the Frontier Constabulary, which is being transformed into the National Reserve Police.

The meeting also agreed to make explosive materials a federal subject to ensure effective monitoring. Furthermore, it was decided that the issue of terrorism would be effectively raised with the Afghan government through the foreign ministry.

On the occasion, the interior minister stressed that all institutions must strictly implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for foolproof security of foreign nationals.

