Driver who killed couple on Sharea Faisal turns out to be underage

KARACHI: The car driver who ran over and killed a couple on Sharea Faisal a day ago was found to be an underage boy who did not possess a driving licence.

This has been stated in a report prepared by the traffic police’s newly established Karachi Road Accidents Analysis Team (Kraat).

The report said that the tragic accident highlighted “the urgent need for improved traffic law enforcement, better road safety infrastructure, and public awareness,” adding that immediate steps must be taken to implement stricter policies to prevent similar fatal accidents on Karachi’s roads.

On March 26, a white Toyota Altis had collided with a motorcycle, as a result of which a young couple on the two-wheeler was badly injured and later on died during treatment at a hospital. The deceased were identified as Ayaz, 30, and his wife Aqsa, 25.

Initial findings suggested the car was being driven at excessive speed of approximately 120 km/h. “The accident occurred post-Iftar, a time when Sharea Faisal experiences reduced traffic volume, which may have contributed to high-speed driving,” the report said.

It added that the motorcycle was in the designated bike lane when the car veered from the fast lane to the extreme left, resulting in the collision.

The 17-year-old was involved in speeding as well, analysis shows

The car and the underage driver, Aneeq Ayaz, 17, were handed over to the Sharea Faisal police for further legal proceedings. “The held driver did not possess a driving license or CNIC, making him ineligible to operate a motor vehicle,” said the report.

However, the driver in his statement to the police claimed that he “lost control due to tyre issue,” but the report said this needs confirmation from the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI), adding that it was “unclear whether the tyre burst before or after impact.”

The experts also noted with concern that “motorcycle riders were not wearing helmets, which could have contributed to the severity of their injuries.”

Regarding road condition, the report said “the lane markings on the road are faded, and there were no visible speed limit signboards at the accident location,” adding that the lack thereof may have contributed to unsafe driving behaviour.

The Kraat said legal and safety measures were violated when the car was entrusted to an underage driver, which was a violation of traffic laws, thus the responsibility lies with the owner of the vehicle.

The Kraat report has suggested a host of recommendations to prevent accidents such as enforcement of traffic laws, strict action against individuals allowing underage and unlicensed drivers to operate vehicles and imposition of fines.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2025