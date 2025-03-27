E-Paper | March 27, 2025

PTI slams govt for not allowing Aleema to visit Imran in jail

Ikram Junaidi Published March 27, 2025 Updated March 27, 2025 08:46am

ISLAMABAD: The PTI has condemned the government for barring party founder Imran Khan’s family from meeting him at Adiala jail, disregarding court orders and violating his constitutional and fundamental rights, while allegedly holding him in solitary confinement in a death cell.

Mr Khan’s sister Aleema Khan and other family members reached the jail but were not allowed to meet him on Tuesday despite the directive of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to allow family members’ meeting with the incarcerated ex-premier on Tuesdays and party leaders on Thursdays.

On Monday, a three-judge bench of the Islamabad High Court had restored visitation rights of the PTI founder twice a week, allowing family and political workers to visit him in jail.

Sheikh Waqqas asks judges to arrest the alarming, dangerous trend of officials flouting court orders

However, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram, in a statement on Wednesday, demanded that judges should not merely pass remarks and issue orders for public consumption but should also ensure their execution in true spirit. He urged them to hold high-ranking officials accountable for making a “mockery of the judiciary and the justice system” through their constant and deliberate disregard of clear directives.

He said the government had paralysed and rendered state institutions redundant by installing “handpicked favourites”, whose orders were routinely ignored and blatantly disregarded by the authorities without any fear of accountability.

Mr Akram expressed the worries that flouting court orders had become the new normal in the country, causing people to lose trust in the judicial system, which is an alarming and dangerous trend. He, therefore, stressed that the courts must ensure strict enforcement of their rulings, allowing uninterrupted meetings with Mr Khan and facilitating his phone conversations with sons, along with other entitlements as per his status and jail manuals.

The PTI leader pointed out that the glaring governance gaps existed in the country because “rejected” individuals were once again given the reins in total disregard to the real mandate given by the people of Pakistan.

He also condemned the arrests of PTI workers, leaders, Baloch women, and journalists, stressing that a state did not become strong by usurping fundamental rights. He demanded that all political prisoners should be instantly released. He said only the PTI founder could pull the country out of the prevailing quagmire of problems.

Published in Dawn, March 27th, 2025

