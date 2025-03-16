KARACHI: The All Pakis­tan Newspapers Society (APNS) elected its executive committee for the year 2025-26, on Saturday.

The election was held at the society’s annual general council meeting, according to a press release.

Sarmad Ali was elected president, Nazafreen Saigol-Lakhani senior vice presid­ent, Shahab Zuberi vice president, Muhammad Athar Kazi secretary general, Mohsin Bilal joint secretary and Naveed Kashif was elected finance secretary.

Twenty-six dailies and six periodicals were also elected unopposed to the executive committee. Jasarat, Jiddat, Business Re­­cor­der, Aghaz, Dawn, Deyanat, Khabrain, Daily Times, Jang, Dunya, Tijarat, Pakistan (La­­h­­­ore), Ausaf, Sahafat, Awam (Quetta), Mashriq (Quetta), Wahdat, Mashriq (Peshawar), Kawish, Aftab (Multan), Bu­­s­iness Report, Paigham, City42, Pakistan Observer, Halchal, and Sayadat were elected to daily seats.

Strongly condemns ad ban on Dawn, says govt can’t issue or deny ads on a whim

Meanwhile, monthly Dastak, weekly Family, monthly Naey Ufaq, monthly Naya Rukh, monthly Centre Line and fortnightly Ibrat were elected on the periodical seats. In addition, Zahida Abbasi of daily Nau Sijj (Karachi) was elected to the woman publisher’s seat.

Condemnation of ad ban

The annual council meeting strongly condemned the continuous ban on government advertisements for daily Dawn, terming it a policy of arm-twisting and using advertisements as a tool to dictate editorial policy.

It said that advertisements were not a privilege for a newspaper, but a right as the government releases information for transparency in its functioning and to ensure “people’s right to know”.

As payment for government ads is made from the public exchequer, they cannot be issued or denied as per the choice of any government, the APNS said, calling for their just, fair and transparent distribution.

The body expressed concern over the continued stoppage of government ads to daily Sahafat and called on the Ministry of Information to withdraw the ban.

Also, the body adopted a resolution expressing concern over the state of print media due to the current economic situation, which has led to a severe financial crisis for newspapers, bringing many to the verge of collapse. The body said it expected support from the governm­e­­nt to brave this financial cru­nch, and asked it to implem­ent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to increase the government ad rates.

Felicitations

PM Shehbaz and acting President Yousaf Raza Gilani felicitated the new APNS executive comm­ittee.

In separate statements, the two leaders appreciated the role of the press and exp­r­e­s­sed the resolve to work hand in hand with the media to ensure press freedom.

The PM said the media’s constructive criticism is key to improving governance.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2025