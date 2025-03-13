Nawaz blames ‘stubbornness’ of PTI for failure of negotiations

LAHORE: PML-N Pres­ident Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday regretted that the talks between the government and the oppo­­sition remained inconclusive due to Pak­istan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s “inflexible and non-serious approach”.

In a meeting with National Assembly Spe­aker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the PML-N president said: “You had facilitated negot­iations between the government and the opposition as the custodian of the house. However, these talks failed to yield results due to the PTI’s lack of seriousness.”

In an indirect reference to the PTI, Nawaz Sharif said people were “not interested in protests and sloganeering”, rather they wan­ted their pressing issues are resolved.

The meeting underscored the importance of “parliamentary supremacy, effective legislation in the public interest, and the strengthening of democracy”.

Mr Sharif stressed that a strong parliament was essential for ensuring political stability and people’s welfare.

He appreciated Mr Sadiq for conducting the proceedings of the house with fairness despite protests by the opposition. During the meeting, the NA speaker briefed the president of the ruling party on the ongoing session of the National Assembly, the legislative process, key parliamentary developments, and the performance of the 16th National Asse­mbly during its first parliamentary year.

They also discussed PML-N’s fut­ure strategy and legislative agenda.

Over a month ago, the dialogue process between the government and the opposition ended after the latter accused the PML-N of non-compliance with its demand to form judicial commissions to probe the violent incidents of May 9 and Nov 26.

Incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, however, had expressed his willingness to talk to the military establishment in the country’s best interests, claiming that it (establishment) had control over all issues while all others were merely “puppets”. He also had reiterated the demand for the formation of judicial commissions, comprising senior judges of the apex court, to investigate the May 9 and Nov 26 incidents.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2025