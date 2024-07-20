Abu Dhabi to invest $250m in Karachi port

Omani Ambassador Fahad Sulaiman Khalaf Al Kharusi shakes hands with PM Shehbaz Sharif.—APP

ISLAMABAD: Abu Dhabi will invest $250 million in 10 years in the Karachi Port to upgrade it for boosting economic activities.

According to the PM Office, Abu Dhabi Ports Pakistan CEO Khurram Aziz Khan on Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and informed him that the company would invest $250m in the port during the next 10 years.

Accompanied by a delegation, the company’s CEO explained that a fully equipped multipurpose terminal would be completed within two years with an investment of $130m. With the new infrastructure, cargo ships of up to 120,000-tonne capacity would be able to anchor at the port. The PM called for using modern technology and machinery to improve cargo and container handling at the port besides reducing the clearance time.

PM offers help to Oman in investigating terror attack

Huawei delegation

Later, PM Shehbaz in a meeting with a four-member delegation, led by Huawei Pakistan CEO Ethan Sun, said Pakistan’s IT exports would rise with Huawei’s annual professional training to 300,000 Pakistani students. Collaboration with Huawei was essential for providing advanced IT training to young people in various fields, he said, adding that the government would give priority to people of Balochistan for this training. On the occasion, Huawei expressed interest in collaborating with the Pakistani government to transform Islamabad into a smart city.

Omani ambassador

At a separate meeting with Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman, Fahad Sulaiman Khalaf Al Kharusi, PM Shehbaz condemned the dastardly terrorist attack on Imambargah Ali bin Abu Talib in Muscat and offered Pakistan’s support to Oman in dealing with terrorism.

He also appreciated Oman’s swift response and cooperation with the Pakistan mission in repatriation of the bodies and treatment of the injured.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2024