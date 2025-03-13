Police station sealed, SHO among four held over drug smuggling in Punjab

TOBA TEK SINGH: Faisalabad City Police Officer Sahibzada Bilal Umar took notice of the release of two arrested drug peddlers by Samanabad police, prompting a raid on the police station by Iqbal Town division SP Abid Zafar.

During the raid, SP Zafar recovered narcotics from the cupboard of the SHO Imtiaz Ahmad.

A search of other policemen’s rooms led to the seizure of more narcotics hidden in their bags.

Following this, the Samanabad police station was sealed and SHO Imtiaz, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Tayyab, constable Shahid Shaukat and SHO’s private servant Muhammad Akhtar were arrested.

A case was registered against them on the complaint of Factory Area police SHO Rana Attaur Rahman under sections 9-3C and 9-5D of The Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997 and 155-C of Police Order.

The FIR alleged that the police officials had released two unidentified drug dealers and later fled when the raid took place.

More than 4kg of opium and over 2kg of hashish were recovered from their possession, which they allegedly intended to sell.

Sources said an Anti-Narcotics Force team had earlier arrested constable Suhail Ahmad in a raid in Rashidabad locality on Jhang Road.

During interrogation, he disclosed that the Samanabad SHO and his three accomplices were involved in releasing the drug peddlers. The matter was brought to the attention of CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar, who immediately suspended and later ordered the arrest of the accused officials.

FIA: A Faisalabad FIA team arrested two most wanted human smugglers from Sargodha and Sialkot on Wednesday.

Their names were listed in the Red Book in connection with the 2023 Libya boat capsize.

An FIA official confirmed that suspect Attaullah and Saeed Usman had been shifted to Faisalabad.

Attaullah had allegedly received Rs4.5 million and sent two persons to Italy via the ill-fated boat from Libya, one of whom died in the incident. Saeed had reportedly collected Rs2.6 million and sent a man on the same route, who remains missing.

The official said two other suspects, also listed in the most-wanted Red Book, had already been arrested.

UAF: Women’s active participation in socioeconomic activities is essential for national progress, says Dr Zulfiqar Ali, vice chancellor of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), during a visit to the newly constructed Maryam Hostel for 1,000 female students on Wednesday.

He directed officials to ensure state-of-the-art facilities for students. Dr Ali said the UAF currently has 35,000 students from across Pakistan and abroad, creating a diverse learning environment.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2025