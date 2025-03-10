Jirga sets forth terms for Torkham peace

KHYBER: A breakthrough was finally achieved on Sunday, when tribal elders and traders met their Afghan counterparts at the Torkham border to negotiate for peace and address the issue of the Pak-Afghan border alignment.

The meeting came as the border remained closed for a couple of weeks, following clashes between Pakistani and Afghan troops.

In the marathon session, both sides had a frank discussion about the reconstruction and renovation of a disputed border post on the Afghan side.

Pakistan’s jirga members told Dawn that they had gone to the other side with full authority from the government and full knowledge of Pakistan’s reservations, particularly the repeated violations of the border structure on their side.

Pakistani, Afghan elders meet; Kabul asked not to violate border alignment

The Afghan jirga members sought time to consult their authorities while conveying the concerns and objections raised by Pakistan.

The Afghan delegation was told that Pakistan was fully adherent to all the agreed protocols of any change in the border structure, while the Afghan governments had on various occasions flouted these protocols by attempting to build security check posts near the zero point despite objections by Pakistan.

According to sources, the Pakistani jirga suggested that to keep the border open at all times, the Afghan side would have to furnish fresh guarantees about not unilaterally changing the border structure while also abiding by a temporary ceasefire for a month.

They said that the jirga members, in the meantime, will make efforts through negotiations with the government officials concerned on both sides to find a durable solution to this problem. The member will also try to convince the government for security and political issues to be kept separate while ensuring the permanent opening of the border.

Sources said that the Sunday parleys were held completely in accordance with the time-tested tribal traditions of resolving disputes through peaceful negotiations.

The Pakistani side made it clear that any violation of the Sunday jirga would be met with a stern response from Pakistan. The Afghan jirga members, finding themselves in a tough spot, sought time to convey the message to the authorities in Kabul and Jalalabad.

The Afghan jirga was told that Pakistan would open the border and stop hostilities if the Afghan Taliban stopped the reconstruction or renovation of the check-post on their side.

According to sources, the jirga materialised after a week of efforts that also involved making contact with the Afghan tribal elders. The Pakistan side also broke fast with the local security officials.

They said that the Pakistani side held an iftar dinner with local security officials, where the terms of conditions of the Jirga were framed.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2025