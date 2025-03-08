Gohar, two others respond to queries on ‘malicious’ campaigns

• JIT also asks about party funds, warns absentees of strict action

• PTI doesn’t want clash with anyone, assures chairman

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and two other leaders of the party on Friday appeared before a joint investigation team (JIT) probing malicious campaigns on social media.

Barrister Gohar, Raoof Hassan and Shah Farman responded to questions posed by the JIT during the meeting.

Sources said the PTI leaders also replied to questions about the party fund and shared details of the funds with the JIT.

During the proceedings, Barrister Gohar said that PTI respects all institutions and that it did not want confrontation with anyone.

Besides, two officials of the party’s finance wing also appeared before the JIT.

PTI’s Alia Hamza and Kanwal Shauzab did not turn up, but their lawyers represented them before the JIT.

According to the sources, the JIT directed both women leaders to ensure their presence at the next hearing. The JIT decided that strict action would be taken against those, who are not appearing before it.

The sources said that during the proceedings, the JIT members asked questions about social media posts against the army and other institutions.

The JIT was formed by the federal government to probe malicious campaigns on social media for allegedly creating chaos and disorder in the country. It had summoned 10 individuals, most of them members of the PTI’s social media team, to Friday’s hearing.

The notices, issued under Section 160 of CrPC by the office of the inspector general of police, Islamabad, said the competent authority had directed that the atten­dance notices be sent through direct messenger, by post, via fax and through the PTI Secretariat.

“The JIT is investigating the matter to determine the objectives of the accused and their accomplices who have created chaos and disorder in Pakistan through malicious social media campaigns,” read the official notices.

It may be recalled that former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser said on Thursday that PTI had already rejected the Peca Act.

“We have decided to challenge the amendments to it, so how can we allow our workers and leaders to appear before the JIT,” said the PTI leader, adding that everyone had the right to express his point of view and “PTI rejects such JITs”.

