PTI assails FIA notices over ‘1971 tweet’; JIT grills Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: The PTI has challenged notices sent by the Federal Inves­tigation Agency (FIA) to its leadership over a controversial post on the official account of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Separately, a joint investigation team (JIT) from Lahore visited Adiala Jail on Tuesday to interrogate former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi regarding the May 9 violence cases registered against him.

The notices issued to PTI leaders Barrister Gohar, Secretary General Omar Ayub and spokes­per­son Raoof Hasan stated that an inquiry had been initiated regarding the “misuse” of Mr Khan’s verified X account on which “highly obnoxious and inciting content against state institutions” was shared.

The three PTI leaders were directed to appear in person before FIA Sub-Inspector Muhammad Monib Zafar at the FIA Cyber Crime Reporting Centre on Wednesday to record statements.

“In case of non-appearance, proceedings [under section] 174 PPC will be initiated against you,” the notice said, referring to the Pakistan Penal Code Section, which carries a prison term of one month for wilful non-appearance after being summoned.

The post was “likely to cause fear or alarm in the public and may induce/provoke anyone to commit an offence against the state or state institution or public tranquility,” the FIA notice had said.

The post in question, shared on May 26, included a montage with a quote attributed to Mr Khan urging the nation to “study the Hamoodur Rahman Commission report” and understand “who was the true traitor, General Yahya Khan or Sheikh Mujibur Rahman”.

PTI plea

The former ruling party has pleaded that the post aimed to “encourage national dialogue” and bring the country out of the ongoing crisis.

It said the FIA deputy director was a complainant in the matter, and he accused Mr Khan and others of inciting armed forces’ personnel to mutiny.

The petition requested the court to set aside the notices and also restrain the FIA from harassing the PTI leadership.

The party has named the interior ministry, the FIA officer who launched the complaint and the investigation officer as respondents.Last week, an FIA team also went to the Adiala Jail to question the incarcerated PTI chief over the social media post. However, sources said the ex-PM had refused to meet the investigators, saying he would only meet them in the presence of his lawyer.

JIT grills Qureshi

The eight-member JIT, led by SP Usman and including inspector Alam and ASI Ayub, questioned the PTI vice chairman for over two hours. After completing their second round of investigation, the JIT members returned to Lahore, according to sources.

Separately, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Amir Farooq sought a detailed report from the assistant attorney general (AAG) on all cases filed against Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Mr Qureshi’s daughter Mehar Bano Qureshi, accompanied by her lawyer Barrister Taimur Malik, informed the court that they were awaiting reports from various institutions, having already received a report from the Islamabad poliwce.

When the chief justice inquired about the number of cases, he was informed that 17 cases were registered against the former foreign minister with the Islamabad police, while 38 cases were registered in Punjab.

The AAG informed the court that there are no cases against Mr Qureshi in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

When the court asked if there were cases in other institutions, besides the police, the AAG said he would submit a report in this regard.

The chief justice expressed surprise at the large number of cases, saying he can understand two or three cases with violence, but 38 cases? “And 17 cases in Islamabad alone? How big is Islamabad?” he wondered.

Barrister Malik informed the court that Mr Qureshi was in Karachi on May 9.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing until next week.

Published in Dawn, June 5th, 2024